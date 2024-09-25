Houston Astros Still Fighting to Get to Full Strength Before Playoffs
It wouldn't be a week in the 2024 Houston Astros season without a bevy of injury questions looming over the last few games before the playoffs.
The Athletic's MLB staff put together a list of things that teams are still playing for over the close of the regular season and the Astros biggest need out of the final stretch is clear: they need their starters to get to full strength.
"Yordan Alvarez got hurt on Sunday, the team has lost important role players Tayler Scott and Ben Gamel, and center fielder Chas McCormick has yet to return from a broken hand," said Chad Jennings. "The good news is that right fielder Kyle Tucker returned from the IL this month and has steadily ramped up his playing time, collecting a couple of four-hit games over the weekend. Houston could use the final weekend to get their best starters lined up for the wild-card series and — ideally — get Alvarez healthy enough for October."
It's safe to declare that Tucker has gotten back up to speed after his injury. Entering Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners, he was already up to a .347/.459/.571 slashing line since his return. He then went on to hit his fourth home run of that stretch.
The timeline on Alvarez coming back to the lineup is unclear, but it goes without saying that giving him a few more cracks at the plate before the pressure cooker of the postseason would be ideal. He's been a guy that comes back into form after injury fairly quickly, though.
Last season, when he missed 39 games, he dominated Triple-A pitching in his rehab assignment and then came back to the MLB with a seven-game hit streak.
His longest absence this year was three games, and he had a three home run performance in his second game back.
McCormick is much more in need of a final stint in the regular season, given that he was finally hitting his stride before his injury.
The 29-year-old had posted a .435/.458/.609 slashing line over the last seven full games he played. If he can come back and show a fraction of that, the Astros may be able to feel comfortable trotting him out in October.
He was solid last postseason, so his presence could potentially remedy some recent outfield question marks.
Though Houston clinched yet another AL West title on Tuesday, they are not yet out of the woods.