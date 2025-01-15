Houston Astros Struggle to Maintain AL West Dominance Following Lackluster Offseason
This offseason has been one of some major changes for the Houston Astros, who have said goodbye to several key contributors from their stretch of recent dominance on the field.
Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, who was in his second stint with the franchise, hit free agency coming off the worst season of his career. He left, signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Third baseman Alex Bregman remains a free agent but all signs point to him leaving the only franchise he has known as a professional. The Astros prepared for his departure with the trade package they received from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for star right fielder Kyle Tucker.
Isaac Parades, whose hitting profile fits perfectly at Daikin Park with the Crawford Boxes, will step into the role immediately. Down the road, the team is hoping that Cam Smith, a 2024 first-round pick who is now their top prospect, will take over the starting spot at the hot corner.
Also departing is left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi, who was excellent after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the deadline. He turned that performance into a three-year, $63 million deal from the Los Angeles Angels.
When a team loses that amount of talent, it is hard to see the offseason as a success, But, there were some redeeming parts of the winter, which led to Jim Bowden of The Athletic giving the Astros a “B-” grade.
Signing veteran first baseman Christian Walker is a massive boost after the disaster that Jose Abreu was in 2024. Jon Singleton wasn’t nearly as underwhelming but still produced below-average numbers.
Houston did what they could to replace the talent that was lost. Parades isn’t the same caliber of player as Bregman, especially defensively, but will be a good source of power at the plate, as their corner infield duo has 60+ home runs combined potential.
Replacing Tucker, however, is a virtual impossibility.
Outfield was already a weakness for the team, as they have arguably the least intimidating positional group in baseball. Yordan Alvarez will be in the mix, but all of his value is in his bat; he doesn’t offer much as a fielder.
When it is all said and done, a steep drop-off in production is expected on the field.
After winning the AL West in four straight seasons and seven consecutive 162-game campaigns, their reign is going to come to an end.
Bowden has predicted they will finish third in the division, their lowest finish since 2016, which was also the last time they missed the postseason.
The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are both predicted to finish ahead of them in first and second place, respectively. That would leave Houston battling it out as a fringe wild card team this upcoming season.
Based on the moves each of the AL West franchises have made, it would be hard to argue against the former MLB executive. The Astros did what they could to patch holes on the roster, but losing that much talent and clubhouse leadership is impossible to overcome in one offseason.