Houston Astros Top Prospects to Watch at Key Positions in Spring Training
Spring Training has arrived for the Houston Astros, and there are plenty of players to keep an eye on during this preseason ramp-up period as the organization gets ready to shape their roster.
With tons of talented prospects in the pipeline who also got invited to Major League camp, fans will not only see the present but also get a glimpse into the future of what this Astros team might look like.
Some of these players will see limited playing time, so it's important to keep an eye on the rosters for each game.
Below are the top prospects who were extended non-roster invitations and could get some game action this spring.
Zach Dezenzo, First Base
Dezenzo was selected in the 12th round by the Astros in 2022. He possesses elite bat speed, ranking in the 90th percentile with an exit velocity of 106.3 during his minor league career. In 2024, he had 65 at-bats with the major league team, posting a slash line of .242/.277/.371 and hitting two home runs. His defensive profile is primarily suited for first base, but he is athletic enough to play a corner outfield position, where he is not blocked by Christian Walker or Isaac Paredes.
Shay Whitcomb, Second Base
Whitcomb was selected as Mr. Irrelevant in the five-round MLB draft in 2020. He possesses excellent bat speed, resulting in impressive exit velocities, and has recorded four consecutive seasons with over 20 home runs. Additionally, he has stolen more than 20 bases in each of his four seasons in minor league baseball. Whitcomb has experience playing all four infield positions, as well as the corner outfield spots. He should be a strong option off the bench for the Astros.
Cam Smith, Third Base
Smith is the top-ranked prospect in the Astros' system. He was the key player acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the trade for Kyle Tucker. The Cubs selected him 11th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Smith possesses good power to all fields. He combines solid contact skills with an occasional tendency to chase breaking pitches. While his bat is ready for the Majors, his defense at third base is somewhat lacking, although he has a strong throwing arm. It is likely that his bat will find a place with the Astros in 2025.
Brice Matthews, Shortstop
Matthews was selected 28th overall in the 2023 draft out of Nebraska. He has already advanced to Triple-A Sugar Land after posting strong statistics at each level along the way. Matthews exhibits an intriguing combination of a high whiff rate and excellent contact quality. Defensively, his athleticism enables him to play all three outfield positions, even though he doesn't have an elite arm. He has the potential to become a utility player for the Astros in 2025.
Jacob Melton, Outfield
Melton was drafted by the Astros in the second round, 68th overall, in 2020. He possesses average or above-average skills in all areas. While he is a solid hitter, he lacks significant power and high exit velocities. His athleticism allows him to play both center field and the corner positions. It is likely that he will begin the season with Triple-A Sugar Land.
Miguel Ullola, Pitcher
Ullola is an international signing from the Dominican Republic who joined the Astros in 2021. He has a smooth delivery with excellent extension, making his four-seam fastball elite, averaging between 93-96 mph and reaching speeds of up to 98 mph. Additionally, he has a strong slider with vertical break. Over the years, he has improved his command, and it is likely that he will make an appearance in the bullpen for the major league team in 2025.