How Astros Superstar Rookie Can Bolster Franchise’s Future Draft Hopes
The meteoric rise of Cam Smith was probably more than the Houston Astros were looking for when they acquired him in the Kyle Tucker trade.
Smith quickly became Houston’s No. 1 prospect and had he played his way into a job in Double-A or Triple-A, the Astros likely would have been happy with it.
But Smith exceeded everyone’s expectations. By slashing .342/.419/.711 with four home runs and 11 RBI in spring training, he left Houston no choice but to put him on the opening day roster. Even better, he took over Tucker’s position in right field.
By making the opening day roster, Smith can not only help the Astros now, but he could help them in the 2026 MLB Draft.
He can do that through the Prospect Promotion Incentive, or PPI.
Because Smith has never played in the Majors, he is eligible to be considered for the incentive, which carries over to Houston from the Chicago Cubs in the trade. Because he was considered a Top 100 prospect by at least two of the three recognized ranking services, he qualifies for the PPI.
Next, Smith must accumulate 172 days of Major League service time in 2025. It’s not easy to do, but making the opening-day roster helps Smith considerably. If he hadn’t made the roster, the Astros would have needed to call him up in the season’s first two weeks to qualify.
Now, he must stick in the Majors and fulfill one of the following criteria — win the American League rookie of the year award this season or finish in the top three of AL most valuable player voting before he is arbitration-eligible.
So, if Smith is the AL rookie of the year, Houston would receive an additional first-round pick in 2026, most likely at the end of the first round and before the second round. If he doesn’t win rookie of the year, he can still impact future draft classes in 2027 or 2028 by finishing in the top three in MVP voting.
The Cubs drafted Smith in the first round of last year’s MLB draft out of Florida State. He played just 34 minor league games at three different affiliates, getting as high as Double-A Tennessee. But he exceled at every stop and slashed .313/.396/.609 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.
To acquire Tucker, the Cubs sent Smith, infielder Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski to the Astros. All three were on the opening-day roster.
But only Smith can snag the franchise a sweetener in the 2026 draft, which gives the franchise and fans another reason to root for him this season.