Inside the Astros

Insider Says Astros Are Revisiting Potential Nolan Arenado Deal

It seems like the Houston Astros are interested in this trade again.

Brad Wakai

Jul 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) looks on in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field
Jul 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) looks on in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros seem determined to land someone who can play third base for them.

That mentality stems from the hamstring injury Isaac Paredes suffered, which has been deemed to be more significant than they originally believed and could even cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Because of that, the Astros are in the market for a third baseman.

More News: Astros Reportedly 'Exploring the Possibility' of Trading for Carlos Correa

A reunion with Carlos Correa has been something discussed by decision makers, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, they are also reconsidering making a trade for Nolan Arenado.

This comes after previous reports indicated Houston was not interested in making the St. Louis Cardinals another offer for the veteran third baseman. This past winter, the two sides agreed to a deal that would have shipped Arenado to the Astros, but he used his no-trade clause to veto the deal and remain with the Cardinals.

It's unclear if he would waive things this time around, but it's hard to imagine Houston would be interested in trading for him unless they knew he would accept the move.

More News: Astros Should Have Major Urgency To Acquire Bat They've Been Seeking

There are some issues that come with acquiring Arenado.

He has had a down year at the plate, slashing .235/.295/.367 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a wRC+ of 84 that's 16 points below the league average of 100. This continues the trend of his decline ever since the 2022 season when he finished third in NL MVP voting.

However, he's still playing a great third base, with his defensive runs saved being five and his outs above average figure being at two.

More News: Ranking Left-Handed Hitting MLB Trade Deadline Targets Mentioned for Astros

Perhaps a fresh start is all Arenado needs.

Bringing him into the winning environment the Astros have cultivated could cause a late-career surge. But something would have to be worked out with the finances since he's set to get paid $31 million for the next two years.

Still, it's notable that Houston seems to be ready to kickstart some trade discussions surrounding the veteran third baseman, which didn't appear to be the case before.

For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News