Insider Says Astros Are Revisiting Potential Nolan Arenado Deal
The Houston Astros seem determined to land someone who can play third base for them.
That mentality stems from the hamstring injury Isaac Paredes suffered, which has been deemed to be more significant than they originally believed and could even cause him to miss the rest of the season.
Because of that, the Astros are in the market for a third baseman.
A reunion with Carlos Correa has been something discussed by decision makers, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, they are also reconsidering making a trade for Nolan Arenado.
This comes after previous reports indicated Houston was not interested in making the St. Louis Cardinals another offer for the veteran third baseman. This past winter, the two sides agreed to a deal that would have shipped Arenado to the Astros, but he used his no-trade clause to veto the deal and remain with the Cardinals.
It's unclear if he would waive things this time around, but it's hard to imagine Houston would be interested in trading for him unless they knew he would accept the move.
There are some issues that come with acquiring Arenado.
He has had a down year at the plate, slashing .235/.295/.367 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a wRC+ of 84 that's 16 points below the league average of 100. This continues the trend of his decline ever since the 2022 season when he finished third in NL MVP voting.
However, he's still playing a great third base, with his defensive runs saved being five and his outs above average figure being at two.
Perhaps a fresh start is all Arenado needs.
Bringing him into the winning environment the Astros have cultivated could cause a late-career surge. But something would have to be worked out with the finances since he's set to get paid $31 million for the next two years.
Still, it's notable that Houston seems to be ready to kickstart some trade discussions surrounding the veteran third baseman, which didn't appear to be the case before.
