One Legendary Houston Astro Free Agent Is Crucial to Success Next Season
The Houston Astros have a couple of questions to address this offseason, but the biggest revolves around a franchise legend.
As Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report looked for the one player that each MLB team must bring back in free agency, Alex Bregman seemed like the clear answer for the Astros.
"Is there an argument for resetting a bit this offseason, letting Bregman walk and focusing your resources on trying to re-sign Kyle Tucker and/or Framber Valdez next offseason? Probably," said Kelly. "But if Houston wants to compete in 2025, it's hard to imagine walking Bregman walk. The franchise icon overcame a slow start to homer 26 times and drive in 75 runs in his contract year."
Given the track record of Dana Brown and the Astros front office, focusing on what's in front of them and waiting until the last second to make decisions about Valdez and Tucker seems like the most likely outcome.
At the start of the season, however, it looked more likely that Bregman was headed for his final year in Houston.
The two-time All-Star began the year with a .219/.280/.372 slashing line over the first two months of the season. People started to suspect a decline coming and his free agent market value to take a hit.
Bregman flipped a switch and was one of the engines to the Astros turning their season around. Letting him walk seems like the wrong move if they want to stick to contender status.
The 30-year-old closed the year out with a .281/.326/.557 slashing line over the final two months of the season with 12 home runs and 24 RBI.
That type of production would be hard to replicate in free agency without spending the same type of money, so bringing back Bregman seems like the best thing to do for the lineup and right thing to do for a player that has meant so much to the team.
Giving Bregman a new deal should also not mean that Valdez and Tucker can't come back, but it would likely have some impact on the team's other free agency spending tendencies.
The other big players that could be signed to new deals this offseason would be Yusei Kikuchi and Justin Verlander.
With Verlander, it seems like the time for him to move to a new team. Kikuchi was surprisingly dominant after coming to Houston, however, so a reunion there might make sense.
No matter what happens with them, though, Bregman is on top of the to-do list.