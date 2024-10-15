Rumored Houston Astros Target Predicted Not To Return to St. Louis Cardinals
The Houston Astros have been linked to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt throughout the past year. While Goldschmidt isn't the player he once was, especially after a down campaign for the St. Louis Cardinals, he still posted a 120 OPS+ just one season ago.
Factor that in with him posting a 177 OPS+ in 2022 and winning the NL MVP award, and it's easy to see why the Astros might give him a look if his contract doesn't become too expensive.
As they found out in the past, paying aging players doesn't always work out. That's certainly a worry for a guy like Goldschmidt, who's 37 years old.
However, only a few players in Major League Baseball have done what he has, which is hit at a high level for much of his career. One bad showing doesn't outweigh the other 13 years of him being one of the top hitters in the sport.
The chances of him returning to the Cardinals seem unlikely, as St. Louis doesn't have room for Goldschmidt at this point in his career, leaving the door open for him to play in Texas.
Miranda Remaklus of FanSided expects that to be the case, writing that he'll be one of five Cardinals players who won't return in 2025.
"Goldschmidt completed the final year of his 5-year $130 million contract. The 2024 season was his most disappointing season with the Cardinals as he slashed ..245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. This wouldn't be a terrible season for your average player, but we are discussing Goldschmidt, who was the NL MVP in 2022. It's not clear what Goldschmidt would want to return for another season with the Cardinals, but the team will likely move on from him. The team has Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, and Jordan Walker available to compete for the first base position."
Landing Goldschmidt on a favorable deal in free agency seems to be a layup for Houston.
It was evident throughout the campaign that they needed help at first base, and there aren't many better guys out there to fix that with than somebody who's won an MVP award and has been named an All-Star seven times.
There are some risks to it, but the same could be said for any player they sign in free agency.
He'd also add another proven veteran to this roster, which they've seen time and time again is a factor in winning a World Series.
If the Texas native isn't the player they add, expect them to be on the market for a first baseman elsewhere.