Where Remaining Houston Astros Free Agents Could Sign Before Spring Training
The Houston Astros have made just one Major League free-agent move this offseason and that was signing first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year contract.
While that locks down first base, Houston has six other free agents out there that are still looking for deals. It’s an inordinate number as spring training starts in a couple of weeks.
What are their chances of returning to Houston? What about signing elsewhere? Here’s a look at the Major League free agents that are left.
Alex Bregman, 3B
There is no need for elaborate analysis here. Bregman is the best overall hitter left on the market. The Astros made an offer, he turned it down, he tested the market and the two sides have since re-engaged. General manager Dana Brown calls it a “long shot.”
Chances of returning to Houston: Medium. Long shot or not, the market is clearly narrowed for Bregman and a return to the Astros on the original offer, or something smaller with opt-outs, may end up being his best option.
Where to Next: If not Houston, the landing spots appear pretty clear — Boston, Detroit and the Chicago Cubs have been the teams most connected to Bregman in the past few weeks.
Kendall Graveman, RP
The right-hander missed all of last season with shoulder surgery and recovery. When healthy, he’s a workmanlike reliever who can close or set up. In 2023 with Houston, he went 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 games.
Chances of returning to Houston: Low. ESPN reported he’s enjoyed a normal offseason and should be ready for spring training. Plus, there is interest in him on the market. And, yet, the Astros haven’t reportedly made a move his way.
Where to Next: In situations like this — a veteran reliever coming off a major injury but with a solid track record — teams that have experience with him tend to rise to the top. Seattle is worth watching here.
Jason Heyward, OF
The Astros picked up the former World Series champ up late in the season and he batted .218 in 24 games.
Chances of returning to Houston: None. Let’s put it this way — the Astros would rather convert Jose Altuve into a left fielder than re-sign Heyward.
Where to Next: He’s a fourth or fifth outfielder at this point in his career. He still has a solid glove and a little pop in the bat. Teams that could use that including the Giants and the Nationals.
José Urquidy, SP
He missed all of last season due to Tommy John surgery. A member of the Astros’ 2022 World Series team, he had his best campaign that year, going 13-8 with a 3.94 ERA. Houston opted to non-tender him in November.
Chances of returning to Houston: Medium. Don’t rule it out. The Astros non-tendered him knowing he wouldn’t be ready until at least midseason. It was a move designed to open up a 40-man roster spot. Urquidy is still well-thought of, but he won’t get interest until later this year.
Where to Next: He could honestly land anywhere once he shows he’s healthy and ready to start rehab. Where he lands will all depend on the opportunity.
Ben Gamel, OF
The veteran outfielder did 20 games with the Astros last year, batting .259 with a home run and four RBI.
Chances of returning to Houston: Low. It shouldn’t be ruled out because he has a lifetime .252 batting average, and the Astros could use some depth in the outfield. He just doesn’t have the pop in his bat.
Where to Next: He’s well-traveled. Contenders that have a previous relationship with him like the Mets and Guardians spring to mind.
Hector Neris, RP
Did everyone forget that he ended the season with Houston? After the Cubs released him, he pitched in 16 games with the Astros, going 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA. He even picked up a save. But, his stint as the Cubs’ closer last season was rocky — 8-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 17 saves.
Chances of returning to Houston: Low to none. He’s entering his age 36 season, and the Astros haven’t tendered him a deal. That tells you a lot. If injuries hit early in spring training, that could change.
Where to Next: He spent most of his early career with the Phillies. His market for a spring training invitation may start there.