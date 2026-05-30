Injured Astros Pitcher Makes Progress in Two Key Areas in Latest Rehab Start

Injury rehab isn't always about quality results. It's more about progress. But if a player can get both, it's a strong indication of recovery.

Injured Houston Astros starter Hunter Brown showed another strong indication of his recovery from a grade 2 shoulder strain on Friday as he made his second injury rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Houston has certain goals surrounding Brown's rehab, including having him at 75 pitches when he makes his first Major League start, which the Astros hope is sometime in June. All indications are that he's progressing to that point and two key data points from Friday's game show that progress.

Hunter Brown’s Injury Progress

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The first key is that pitch count. In his first rehab start at Double-A Corpus Christi last weekend, he threw 35 pitches in two innings and allowed one hit. He struck out five and walked none. Those are great numbers but the average pitches per inning was at 17.5. Brown and the Astros would like him to be a smidge more efficient.

The good news is that's what both got on Friday. Brown went three innings for the Space Cowboys, giving up one hit, one run and no walks against five strikeouts. He also threw 44 pitches, which comes to just under 15 pitches per inning. That average is a great target number to hit for a Major League starting pitcher.

The second key is velocity. The Astros will track his velocity closely, especially on his fastball. With his shoulder strain the concern is always whether a pitcher he can rebuild the strength to produce velocity.

Looking at his pitch by pitch on Friday, Brown threw a fastball 99 mph. He won’t throw that consistently — the tracking for the game showed he averaged 96 mph — but by hitting that number it’s a good indicator the strength in his shoulder is returning.

Brown pitched on normal MLB rest, based on starting Sunday in Corpus and Friday in Sugar Land. That could also be an indicator the Astros are confident about his recovery. Minor league prospects and starters only pitch once per week, getting more rest.

If Houston wants Brown at 75 pitches before he returns to the Majors, he will need to more minor league games and should throw 15 additional pitches per game to stairstep to 75. If he stays on an MLB rest schedule a potential window for a return would be at home during the Detroit Tigers series that starts on June 15.

Major League pitchers on an injury rehab assignment have 30 days to prepare to be activated. He is currently on the 60-day injured list and does not count against the 40-man roster. The Astros will need to make a 40-man roster move when he’s activated.