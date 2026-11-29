The Houston Astros have a lot of work to do and not a lot of time in the now lockout-shortened offseason. Tuesday at 11:59 ET all MLB transactions will stop as the lockout in baseball will begin. That means the Astros have just two days to make more notable moves to help bolster their squad. Randy Flores has work to do in the free agency flurry that baseball has seen so far this offseason.

The Astros need pitching, both in the rotation and in the bullpen. The prices of starting pitchers make it less likely that Houston will add in that department in free agency, at least pre-lockout, and the outfield is also a priority. It would be smart for Flores, and the front office, to make at least one notable move prior to the lockout beginning.

1. Sign LHP A.J. Minter

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing the Astros could do to bolster the bullpen is sign left-hander A.J. Minter. Minter spent the first few months of 2026 on the IL, but in time with both the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins, Minter was a solid reliver and would be a welcomed addition to the Astros bullpen. Across 45 2/3 innings of work, Minter posted a 3.56 ERA with a 22% strikeout percentage and a 1.103 WHIP.

The Astros are likely going to lose Brian Abreu to free agency, so locking up Minter would be a smart decision. The hesitation could be that Minter is more of a contact-oriented reliever, which might not work in that ballpark. Still, on a one- or two-year deal, Minter would be a great fit for the Astros bullpen.

2. Sign OF Taylor Ward

Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Ward. Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros need to be on a bit of a budget, and that makes Taylor Ward, the perfect buy-low, sell-high option for the Astros. Ward had a strong start to 2026 with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 117 wRC+ prior to being moved on deadline day to Seattle. After August 3rd, Ward posted a 23 wRC+ and was borderline unplayable.

That is a stark difference but could make him a bounce-back candidate with Houston, which is a hitter-friendly environment. Moving out of Seattle could be a huge difference, given that he had a .432 OPS at T-Mobile Park, one of the lowest he had in any ballpark in the sport. In his career, Ward has posted a .737 OPS at Dalkin Park over 169 plate appearances.

3. Sign Starter Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros need to add to their rotation and taking a flyer on Shane Bieber would be a good option to help shore up the rotation; the only question is health. Bieber has great stuff, but only threw 55 2/3 innings in 2026 to the tune of a 4.37 ERA. When Bieber was traded to the Blue Jays at the 2025 trade deadline, he posted a 3.57 ERA in 40 1/3 regular season innings and a 3.86 ERA in 18 2/3 postseason innings.

The stuff is there with Bieber, and always has been; the health is the biggest factor. While that might be a big risk for the Astros to take this offseason given the state of their payroll, it's a risk worth taking given how great the impact could be to the rotation. This could help to separate them as the AL West favorites.