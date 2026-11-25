The Houston Astros need to add to their outfield this offseason. They tried to patch up the lack of production at the trade deadline, adding Daulton Varsho, but that deal really did not work. The goal for the Astros should be to add a starting caliber player.

The Astros might need to look at the second tier of free agents to get this done. With owner Jim Crane's reluctance to spend big money the past few offseasons, I find it hard to believe the Astros will be deeply in the markets of either Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena. Plus, both players have the qualifying offer, which would also mean Houston would lose draft picks to sign either player. With their farm in rough shape, that might not be the smartest move.

If the Astros are going to target a bat in free agency, they should look no further than to Taylor Ward.

Why Taylor Ward makes sense for the Astros

Seattle Mariners left fielder Taylor Ward. Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward started the 2026 season on rather solid footing when he was with the Orioles. He posted a 110 OPS+ in 506 plate apperances. He had 87 walks in that timeframe as well, with an outstanding .383 on-base percentage.

The Astros could use that type of a leadoff hitter in front of the likes of Yordan Alvarez in the lineup to maximize RBI opportunities for the reigning AL MVP. Ward has always had a good eye for walks and has gotten on base at a decent clip, starting in 2020 for the Angels.

What could be of concern to the Astros when looking at Ward is his fall-off. At the trade deadline, the Orioles sent Ward to Houston's AL West foe Seattle Mariners. With the Mariners, Ward posted a 15 OPS+ with a .238 on-base percentage with only 12 walks in 101 at-bats. Seattle is not the most hitter friendly place to hit in the world, and that could have aided in his struggles. Still, 101 at-bats could just be a long slump, not an indication of a player falling off.

Still, the Astros could get Ward on somewhat of a deal given his fall-off in the second half. And with what other free agents have gotten on the market thus far this offseason, these are the kinds of players the Astros need to explore. Ward would be a buy-low, sell-high option that could give the Astros a lot of upside.