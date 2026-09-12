Astros Considering Major Defensive Shakeup When Carlos Correa Returns

The Houston Astros could have Carlos Correa back before the end of the season. If and when he comes back, the team is considering making some major adjustments to have its best defense on the field.

According to multiple reports, including Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome on X Houston is considering using Correa at second base. Correa is trying to make a return from left ankle surgery.

Just Baseball reported on X that if all this happens, Jose Altuve would move to designated hitter, and Yordan Alvarez would take over left field.

This would allow manager Joe Espada another configuration to keep several of the team’s most important bats in the lineup while making the final push toward the postseason.

Correa’s Return Creates Astros Puzzle

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Correa had surgery in May to repair a torn peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle. At the time, everyone believed that this would be a season-ending injury. Correa had other plans and has pushed his way to progress enough to make a late-season return possible.

Correa has put the time in at the Astros’ facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. He has gone through the motions of hitting, fielding, and base-running work. The next step was live batting and that was scheduled for (today) September 12. If all goes well, this will be a huge milestone toward his return.

The conversation has become quite interesting surrounding how the team will deploy Correa should he be able to come back.

Second Base Could Be Solution

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Correa started the season at third base, with Jeremy Pena at shortstop and Altuve remaining at second base. Houston had experimented with putting him in left field in 2025, but at the start of 2026, he was back at second.

Isaac Paredes claimed third base after Correa’s injury and has now become one of the Astros most productive hitters in the lineup.

So, while deciding on positions may be a challenge, this is a great problem for Houston to have.

The team surely does not want to remove Paredes’ bat from the lineup and Pena is now firmly established at shortstop. Christian Walker has been occupying first base with Alvarez spending the majority of his time as the designated hitter.

Correa at second could provide a solution.

But it would also represent another change for Altuve. This is a conversation that has been had before.

Altuve made it clear during Spring Training that he was happy to be returning to second base after experimenting with left field in 2025.

Houston didn’t have any plans to put him back in left, and it seemed that everyone was happy.

The situation has changed with Correa’s return and the arrival of September baseball.

Espada will want to put the best team on the field possible while also trying to manage Correa’s return. If Altuve goes to DH, he could get a little relief on defense while still keeping his bat in the lineup. Alvarez has experience playing left field if Houston needs some flexibility.

Of course, this is speculation and wouldn’t necessarily be the everyday lineup but it would help get the team’s best players on the field and in the batting order.

Astros Could Have Plenty of Options Down Stretch

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros could have some flexibility based on matchups and health. Correa could be used at third base sometimes and then at second on others, while shifting Altuve and Alvarez accordingly.

The fact that Houston is even considering this arrangement speaks volumes about how much this lineup could change. Correa coming back would be a massive addition to this team, and one that once seemed impossible.

The Astros are now faced with having to figure out where to put him, which is a great problem to have.