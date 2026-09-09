Complete Astros Injury Update With Carlos Correa Pushing for 2026 Return

Here come the final few weeks of the regular season sliding into home base. The end is near for all 30 Major League Baseball teams.

The Houston Astros have their sights set on another trip to the postseason after missing it last year. Luckily, they may still have some reinforcements coming.

Likely one of the lucky teams at this point in the season, the Astros currently have only five players on the injured list. The chances of return for the group of them vary greatly.

Carlos Correa remains the biggest storyline to watch here as he is attempting to make what everyone once believed would be an unlikely 2026 return from ankle surgery.

Carlos Correa Trying to Return in 2026

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Correa underwent surgery in May to repair the peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle. When the injury happened, several reports said Correa would miss the entire season.

He had different plans.

Correa reported to the Astros’ facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was fielding ground balls and hitting in the cage on September 5. He was scheduled to move on to hitting on the field on September 7 and 8.

Correa recently reported that he thought he was roughly at 95%, although he admitted he still had to test movements such as changing direction, sliding and planting in the batter’s box.

He still needs to have live at-bats and probably a minor-league rehab assignment before anyone gets too excited about seeing him in the MLB lineup.

The clock is ticking, and the sand Is nearly out of the hourglass, but a return has not been ruled out.

Steven Okert Could Boost Bullpen

Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steven Okert isn’t expected to be out nearly as long as Correa has been.

The left-hander was placed on the 15-day IL with a right hamstring strain that was retroactive to September 1. Okert said that the injury was minor and hoped to return as soon as he is eligible.

Getting him back would certainly help Houston. He has been in 68 games this year with a 2.13 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .190 batting average.

There is hope that Brice Matthews could also return before the season ends.

Matthews hasn’t been on the MLB field since July due to a left knee sprain. He reported to West Palm Beach on September 5. His next steps will include running the bases and then eventually progressing to game action.

Astros Have Two Long-Term Situations

Mike Burrows' rehab was halted when he experienced right shoulder inflammation. He originally landed on the injured list with elbow neuritis before the shoulder started acting up. Houston decided to move him to the 60-day IL, which took a regular-season return off the table.

Brandon Walter won’t be back this year either. The left-hander had to have Tommy John surgery in September of 2025 and has spent the entire year recovering.

If Okert and Correa can find their way back to the lineup, the Astros will enjoy two of their more important pieces for some of the most critical games of the season.