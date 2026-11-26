At the best moment of his career, when he recorded 7.4 fWAR between 2017 and 2019, Matthew Boyd did not stop dealing with problems sustaining an elite ERA or xFIP due to his difficulties limiting hard contact and home runs, which often caused most of the impact on the runs he allowed.

In fact, during the period I am referring to, Boyd finished with a 4.69 ERA, the highest among the 13 qualified left-handed pitchers with at least 450 innings pitched.

What was different, at least in those years when he pitched for the Detroit Tigers, was Boyd’s control, as he recorded a 2.80 BB/9 rate during that period, very different from his recent profile, ten years after that start to his career.

Should the Astros Trust in a Boyd Recovery?

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16). Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that free agency is moving much faster and the pitchers with the highest fWAR in 2026 have already been signed, Tarik Skubal (5.2 fWAR) for a record $450 million and nine years with the New York Mets, left-hander Trevor Rogers (4.0 fWAR) for $120 million and five years with the Chicago Cubs, and right-hander Sonny Gray (3.4 fWAR) for $55 million and two seasons, there are experienced pitchers like Boyd who could attract interest from several teams.

However, the question here is whether Boyd could once again come close to the pitcher he was in 2025 with the Cubs, when he recorded the best fWAR of his career at 3.4 and had his first full season after returning from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, which he underwent in June 2023.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After returning in August 2024 with the Cleveland Guardians, where he recorded a 2.72 ERA in eight starts, Boyd managed to stay healthy throughout 2025 and complete 179 ⅔ innings.

After two seasons in the 35th percentile or below, Boyd resurfaced and finished in the 93rd percentile in Pitching in 2025, placing his fastball among the best pitches in the league for the first time by ranking in the 91st percentile in Fastballs.

He also improved to the 86th percentile in BB%, the best position of his entire career, and maintained his standards around the 70th percentile in Hard Hit%.

Matthew Boyd's Baseball Savant comparison tool | Savant Baseball

That recovery by Boyd generated many expectations, but this year he once again dealt with physical problems, first due to a left biceps strain and later due to an injury to the meniscus in his left knee that required surgery.

That said, for an Astros pitching staff that lacked stability and consistency, Boyd would be too risky a bet.

If we even go beyond that, the doubts about his drop in strikeouts from K/9 in 2025 to 6.82, which caused an even more significant breakdown in his 11.0 K-BB% (the lowest of his career since 2022), a short-term investment at a lower cost does not seem to be the best option either.