Why Astros Should Sign Slugging Outfielder Randy Arozarena as Free Agent

The Houston Astros are a team in limbo. They have just hired a new general manager, Randy Flores, and are now looking for a new manager.

Once the manager is in place, the Astros need to start going into free agency to improve a roster that needs some big improvement. The issue comes with the appetite owner Jim Crane; he might be willing or not willing to spend in free agency.

Still, the Astros need a lot of work through their roster. Between needing to add to their rotation, bullpen, and outfield with not a ton of minor league assets to pull from, Flores has his work cut out for him in his first offseason at the helm of an MLB club.

There should be little question that the Astros should explore the market and invest in the services of Randy Arozarena this offseason.

Why Arozarena is a good fit

Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the best free agent hitter on the market, Arozarena is an outfielder who played within the division. Stealing a player from one of the Astros top rivals in the AL West, the Seattle Mariners, would benefit the team before he takes an at-bat. At the plate, the numbers speak for themselves. Arozarena posted a 151 wRC+ in 154 games with 26 home runs and 78 RBIs.

That level of production would provide a considerable boost to the Astros lineup. At the trade deadline, Houston dealt for Daulton Varsho, also a free agent fit, who was injured and did not produce much.

Arozarena would demand full-time at-bats, and that should be something the Astros can provide. FanGraphs has the other leading candidate to play left field based on the internal options, Yordan Alverez. He is typically a designated hitter and only plays left field when necessary. He wouldn't siphon off at-bats from Alvarez.

What this is going to come down to is the money and contract length. MLB Trade Rumors projects that Arozarena will earn a four-year, $100 million contract, something the Astros should be able to invest in.

The issue with bringing in Arozarena is his age. The 2027 campaign will be his age 32 season, which could suggest that his decline could be on the way. With the already concerns about the Astros aging, adding another player who soon might decline might be something that turns off the front office when evaluating desicions.

Still, the best way for the Astros to maintain their level of expectations in terms of division titles and winning in the postseason would be to go with the best available hitter on the market. This offseason, Arozarena is that, and it's a near-perfect fit.