The last time a Houston Astros center fielder recorded three consecutive seasons with at least 3.0 fWAR, combining elite defense, was during the stretch between 2017 and 2019, when George Springer accumulated 13.7 fWAR, +8 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved), and led the Astros with 95 home runs. Many years have passed since those days.

After Springer, Jake Meyers was the center fielder who played the most time with the team, accumulating 446 games, 6.8 fWAR, and below-average offensive production, with a 90 wRC+.

Meyers’ best season did not go beyond 2.5 fWAR, finishing with 2.3 fWAR in 2025, but what was most concerning was not his mostly defensive profile or his lack of power, but the fact that he had only one season with more than 500 plate appearances, when he played 148 games and accumulated 513 PA at age 28 during the 2024 season.

Will This Be the Moment When Houston Gives This Story a Different Direction?

Houston Astros outfielder Daulton Varsho (18). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of these precedents were unknown to the Astros when they decided to bring in Daulton Varsho at this year’s trade deadline.

The outfielder had finished an inconsistent first half of the season, seeing his OPS drop from .783 last year to just .696. He also recorded the lowest ISO of his career (.147) in first halves with at least 100 plate appearances, so he finished with a low 94 wRC+ after having achieved a career-high 103 wRC+ last year.

At that pace, it seemed very difficult for Varsho to recover in the second half of the season. At this point, of course, it is clear that Houston bet on the possibility that Varsho could recover from his first-half inconsistencies, also taking into account that in other years he has been able to recover from slow starts.

However, Varsho was unable to solve his problems with fastballs. He finished the year with -10 Run Value and just a .174 batting average.

Overall, he saw his on-base percentage drop from .308 in the first half to a puzzling .243. His tendency to avoid pulling the ball also did not lead to an improvement in balls put in play, and his BABIP also plummeted from .283 to just .227.

The myth of his second-half performance disappeared, and Varsho finished with a 54 wRC+, after two years above the league average, when he produced 105 and 134 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho (18). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In September, Varsho ended up on the injured list for the rest of the season due to inflammation in his left wrist, caused by cysts that limited his mobility and caused him pain when batting.

On September 29, he underwent surgery to treat that condition, so he was unable to return during the 2026 campaign.

That said, the big question here is imminent: Should the Astros bring Varsho back or look for an option in free agency that can offer a more consistent profile?

As I wrote before here, Houston has several options it could explore on the market, and some of my favorites are between Trent Grisham and Tyrone Taylor, especially because of their offensive projections, which exceed Varsho’s impact over these last two seasons.

There are other players such as Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Luis Robert Jr., and Lane Thomas who could enter the conversation if Houston is thinking about strengthening its roster with a less expensive player on the market.

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, everything will depend on how much they are willing to invest, but if Varsho is healthy and recovers, his usual offensive standards tend to exceed the impact of Mullins and Straw.

Isn’t that what the Astros were expecting? Then, if the investment is not going to be greater, isn’t betting on Varsho for one year supposed to be the most reasonable option?