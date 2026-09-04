Astros-Diamondbacks Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

The Houston Astros hope to keep the momentum rolling as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series that starts on Friday at Daikin Park.

The Astros (72-69) have been maintaining a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers (70-71) in the American League West and after taking three out of four games from the Chicago White Sox earlier this week, they're now within striking distance of something they couldn't have dreamed of a couple of months ago.

It's now possible that Houston could claim the No. 2 playoff seed in the American League, which comes with a first-round bye into the divisional playoffs.

Houston must still win the division and overtake the White Sox. But by winning a four-game series at home, it's now plausible and not impossible.

The Rangers are playing the other American League divisional leader this weekend, as they're hosting the Tampa Bay Rays for a four-game series. The Rangers won on Thursday to stay within striking distance.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (74-67) won't be pushovers. Entering Friday's action Arizona owns the final wild card berth in the National League. The last time the Diamondbacks claimed the final wild card berth they went to the World Series and lost to the Texas Rangers, who beat the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

The Astros have won seven of their last 10 games entering this weekend set. After the conclusion, they hit the road and head east for a week of games with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Rays.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Houston Astros

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Daikin Park, Houston

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:10 p.m. — TV: Astros: Space City Home Network; Diamondbacks: DBacks.TV

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. — TV: Astros: Fox; Diamondbacks: Fox

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. — Astros: Space City Home Network; Diamondbacks: DBacks.TV

Radio: Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Diamondbacks: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM

Probable Pitchers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday: Astros RHP Cristian Javier (1-5, 6.45) vs. Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (9-12, 5.08)

Saturday: Astros RHP Ethan Pecko (1-0, 6.23) vs. Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-2, 3.49)

Sunday: Astros RHP Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.66) vs. Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (14-5, 2.59)

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF/IF Brice Matthews (left knee sprain),

15-Day Injured List: RHP Mike Burrows (right elbow neuritis/right shoulder inflammation),

60-Day Injured List: 3B Carlos Correa (peroneus brevis tendon repair surgery on left ankle), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow)