Astros Reinstate Cristian Javier as Houston Posts Lineup for Rays Matchup

The Houston Astros have some reasons to celebrate heading into the July 4th holiday weekend. The first one is Cristian Javier. He is joining the roster once again after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

To make room for Javier on the roster, Bennett Sousa was transferred to the 60-day IL. The team also optioned Miguel Ullola to Triple-A Sugar Land after the game on Wednesday to complete the roster shuffles.

As the Astros look to claw their way into a Wild Card position, this is a significant addition to the rotation.

Javier’s Return

A Grade 2 right shoulder strain took Javier off the roster in April. His rehab progression was methodical. He looked good in his first rehab outing, where he threw three scoreless innings. He built his way up to six shutout innings on 85 pitches in his most recent outing on June 27.

After seeing him be that successful in his final rehab appearance, it was just a matter of when and not if he was coming back to the roster. On Thursday, Houston made it official.

Given the number of injuries the Astros have dealt with, Javier will be a legitimate fifth-starter option for the team and will add depth to a thinly stretched pitching staff.

Friday’s Matchup

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston will send Spencer Arrighetti to the mound Friday night against Tampa Bay’s Nick Martinez. On paper, the Rays should be heavily favored in this pitching duel.

Martinez has been dominant in the American League this campaign. He has gone 7-2 with an impressive 2.66 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP across 94.2 innings. To make matters worse for the Astros, Martinez has been even better recently.

Over the last 15 games, he has posted a 2.64 ERA and will be a tough assignment for the Astros.

Arrighetti is 7-4 on the year with a 4.00 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 72 innings. He is going to have to find his best game to keep up with Martinez this evening.

The Lineup

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Espada is sending out his standard lineup against the Rays tonight.

2B Jose Altuve DH Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Isaac Paredes 1B Christian Walker RF Cam Smith LF Taylor Trammell (L) C Lainer Diaz CF Jake Meyers SS Nick Allen

Coming into Friday’s matchup, Alvarez is one of the best hitters in baseball. He is carrying a .319 average, 26 home runs, 60 RBI and a 1.053 OPS.

With Javier back and Lance McCullers Jr. and Ronel Blanco both closing in on returns, Houston’s rotation depth is about to get a huge boost. This could be the turning point in the Astros’ season.