How New Astros GM Randy Flores' Well-Rounded Expertise Brings Unique Advantages

Randy Flores' baseball journey is one that you won't find very often. It's been a story of perseverance and success that have now led him to be the new general manager of the Houston Astros.

He grew up just outside of Los Angeles as the son of a third-generation Mexican American pastor, and went all-in on baseball. From a walk-on at USC to eventually becoming a ninth-round draft pick for the New York Yankees in 1997, it took time for Flores to break through in the major leagues.

Flores spent parts of eight seasons in the minors and over 1,000 innings pitched before being named to an opening day roster in 2005. He made a career for himself and became a World Series champion in 2006 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Being a general manager that was once a player is a big deal. The last time that happened in Houston with Bob Watson back in 1993-95. Astros owner Jim Crane could not stop raving about the experience Flores brings to the table.

Astros GM Brings Something Different

Making it official ✍️ pic.twitter.com/3uwfSA0ydA — Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2026

“I think that’s a huge advantage for a GM that’s had the playing career that’s he had, you can draw on those type of things. You can read a guy when he’s nervous. He’s really well-rounded and I think he’ll do a great job," Crane said in Flores' introductory press conference at Daikin Park on Monday.

Flores believes that brings an extra competitive edge to his personality. The 51-year-old Flores has found success in a variety of areas, as he was a pitching coach at USC in 2013 while he was working towards his master’s degree in postsecondary administration. During that time, he also worked as a college baseball analyst for ESPN and Pac-12 Network.

An interesting part of his story that shows his knowledge of the game is that he founded a video scouting technology company, OnDeck Digital, in 2015.

“It is the fabric and foundation of evidence based decision making,” Flores said on his analytics experience at his introductory conference.

He explained how much easier it is to have the tools of the modern game to understand what needs to be done and how it helps. However, Flores closed that statement out by saying it depends on the situation.

2015 was also when Flores joined the Cardinals front office as the director of scouting. Flores was an assistant GM for St. Louis the past eight seasons going back to 2019.

“Randy has an unbelievable resume. I was very impressed with it. He’s been a big leaguer, broadcaster, a tech guy, a scout and 10 years in the front office. So he’s seen it all, done it all,” Crane said. "We interviewed quite a few people, close to eight or nine. Randy was a perfect fit. He has experience in every area of baseball. You don’t find that very often."

Time to Hire a Manager

Ready for the road ahead 📸 pic.twitter.com/hyf8U6WKVO — Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2026

Flores explained his involvement in other parts of leading a baseball operations department related to pro acquisition. That extended to the minor league system and independent signings. He was also exposed to arbitration. Flores was also involved in hiring of other leadership roles, which will likely help him at the start of his tenure in Houston, given the need of a new manager.

That search and timeline is immediate, per Flores.

“We’ve got to move the big rocks first. We can talk about the roster all we want but our focus right now is to find a manager and then we have to flush out our major league staff, so that’s the first order of operation," Flores said. “I will lean on network, experience and expertise."

It seems like he is using that network given the fact that former Cardinals legend and one of the greatest hitters and first basemen of all-time in Albert Pujols has interviewed for the manager role this week. Pujols and Flores were teammates for five seasons in St. Louis from 2004-08.

Flores went over all the various parts of game management, bullpen use, and handling pressure, and what he is looking for in a manager, but he focused on three main ideals.

“We’re talking about trust, energy and chemistry. Looking to find someone I can trust and communicate," Flores said.

Flores appreciated the work that the assistant general managers of the Astros have done over the past few weeks, and the pace that has been kept.

“I’ve known Gavin Dickey for a long time. I’ve known (Charles) Cook in the industry,” Flores said. “This team has already made good decisions. I have a network, and that network has raved on some of their decisions on their hiring, so I’m excited to be a part of this and provide some unified voice and strategy to us going forward."

This is the first time that Flores will be leading a baseball operations department, and his vast experience in many facets of baseball poses an interesting combination.

"There’s a weight to the role. I’m grateful for the pressure that this role demands and that the goal here is to win. That’s extremely attractive to me," Flores said.