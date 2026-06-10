Astros GM Dana Young Shuts Down Trade Talk on Two Superstars

Don't get too carried away making mock fire sale trades when it comes to the Houston Astros. Although the organization may well be active ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, their general manager has made it clear that there is no consideration being given for trading two of their biggest stars.

If you believe the words of Astros general manager Dana Brown, the club is not entertaining the idea of dealing away either Yordan Alvarez or Jeremy Peña at the moment.

“We’ve had zero discussions about trading (Alvarez or Peña) internally,” Brown said in an interview with The Houston Chronicle. “We’ve had zero conversations. So we can’t go trading two pillars. Both those guys hit at the top of our lineup.”

Alvarez and Peña rank as two of Houston's biggest offensive forces, both occupying key spots in the middle of the Astros' lineup.

Alvarez is generating AL MVP and Triple Crown buzz thanks to a phenomenal season that has seen him hit .311 /.427/.639 while leading the league in home runs (22) and RBI (48). Meanwhile, Peña has been slowed by injuries in the aftermath of a 2025 All-Star campaign, but has still managed to slash an impressive .288/.356/.424 line through 30 games.

Brown's Comments Hint at Team's Focus in 2026

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (left) and DH Yordan Alvarez (right). | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Of course, all the same reasons that Alvarez and Peña hold value to the Astros also explain their appeal to other teams. If Brown and Houston's front office decided that the team had no chance of winning this year, they could land a pretty good haul for one or both of the 28-year-olds. That they aren't even considering that option seems to suggest that Brown still believes his team can succeed this season.

The Astros currently own an underwhelming 31-37 record, even with Alvarez's stellar play. And yet, the mediocrity of the American League is keeping them in contention, 2.5 games out of a wild card slot and four games behind the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners. They are also expected to get ace Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain) back from injury in the coming weeks.

A lot can still change between now and Aug. 3, but Brown has sent a pretty clear message that he still believes in Houston, even in spite of what was a 16-27 record in mid-May. As star players who remain under team control for years to come, Alvarez and Peña carry no shortage of value. And the club's general manager intends to maximize that value by using them as players rather than trade assets.