Astros Great Justin Verlander Announces Retirement From Baseball

The Houston Astros owe a ton to Justin Verlander.

After being acquired midway through the 2017 season, Verlander helped the Astros march to the franchise's first World Series title. Fast forward five years, and he did it again. It didn't matter that he was advancing in age or that he didn't throw as hard as he once did. Every time he stepped on the mound, opponents feared him.

Even signing with the New York Mets couldn't keep Verlander away from Space City. The Astros reacquired the three-time Cy Young Award winner at the trade deadline in 2023, hoping some of that good old Verlander magic could help the team make another run in the postseason. While Houston fell just short, losing to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS, Verlander's presence was still very welcome.

Verlander's time in Houston ended after the 2024 campaign. Over seven seasons with the Astros, he threw 810 1/3 innings while posting a 2.71 ERA. He struck out 962 while walking just 155. Two of his three Cy Young Awards came while wearing an Astros uniform.

Even though Verlander has been gone for a couple of seasons now, his time in Houston is still cherished by many. Astros fans have already had to say goodbye, and now the rest of baseball will, too.

A Legendary Career Comes to a Close

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 43-year-old right-hander from Virginia announced his retirement on social media Wednesday.

"I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number, or a date on the calendar," Verlander said. "I wanted the game to tell me when it was time. Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come. While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of the season, I've decided this will be my last."

Verlander, who spent most of his career with the Detroit Tigers before arriving in Houston, made his return to the Motor City in what was a celebrated reunion. Unfortunately, injuries got in the way of that triumphant return. He's made just one start and has been on the injured list since early April with no return in sight.

Despite the lack of playing time, MLB named Verlander to the American League All-Star roster as a "Legend Pick." He won't play, but it'll be, in the words of Verlander himself, "an incredibly special moment for me and my family."

A Legacy Astros Fans Will Never Forget

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ask any Astros fan whether the team would've won either of its two World Series titles without Justin Verlander, and they're likely to tell you no. He was so important to the 2017 and 2022 championship runs that it's hard to truly quantify his impact.

That's what makes this retirement hit so hard. It's the end of an era for Astros baseball, even though he's already been gone for a couple of years. The teams that lifted Houston baseball from nothing to everything are starting to fade. A new era is dawning. What that will look like remains one of the biggest questions facing the organization.