Biggest Need the Astros Must Address in MLB Draft

Success in the MLB Draft is where the Houston Astros have definitely made their mark. Franchise cornerstones such as Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker and many more have come through that pipeline, making the Astros one of the most feared organizations when it comes to selecting and developing star talent.

In recent years, however, that prowess has waned. The farm system is not nearly in the shape it once was. There are multiple ways to fix that — such as trading big league pieces for hordes of prospects — but the Astros are currently in the middle of what they believe is a contending window. As such, the best course forward is to make some smart choices in the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft.

But what do the Astros need? They have two picks in the first round — Nos. 17 and 28 — meaning there's double the fun in the early going of the draft.

On paper, pitching isn't necessarily something the Astros lack in the minors. Fifteen of the team's top 30 prospects are pitchers. One of those — Alimber Santa — has already made his big league debut, while several more are in Triple-A. The same goes for outfield prospects. Zach Cole, Lucas Spence and Joseph Sullivan are all in the upper levels of the minors.

It would appear neither of those positions is an area of need. But sometimes what's on paper isn't exactly what is required in reality.

Talent Should Come Before Positional Need

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All 15 pitchers in the top 30 are right-handed hurlers. That's right. Not a single southpaw makes up the list. That's somewhat jarring, though not necessarily a major cause for concern. Still, if the Astros could find a way to add some quality left-handed pitchers in this year's draft haul, there's no doubt it would help the farm system in the long run.

Given the fact that the minor league system is somewhat barren at the moment, any sort of quality would be welcome. It doesn't matter that the team has plentiful options when it comes to right-handed pitching. If there's a player who really catches the team's eye, take him.

The same goes for outfielders. AJ Gracia, Sawyer Strosnider and several other talented options could be on the board when the Astros come up at No. 17. Houston should take those players if it believes they'll make the organization better in the long run.

In the end, the Astros' biggest need in this year's draft is depth and talent. While it could be said that every team's goal is to fulfill those needs in a draft, it is especially true for the Astros in 2026. Because if this club continues down the path it's on, with a farm system that barely has any sort of pop, then it's going to be a long several years in Space City.