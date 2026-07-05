Will Yordan Alvarez Have Astros Teammates with Him at All-Star Game?

Yordan Alvarez was essentially a lock for a trip to the All-Star Game, whether the Houston Astros slugger won the vote or not.

Major League Baseball announced the starting lineups, the reserves and the pitching staffs for the American League and National league on Saturday in advance of the All-Star Game on July 14 in Philadelphia. To little surprise, Alvarez won the voting at designated hitter.

The real question was whether the Astros would send a teammate or two along with him? The answer was no. Alvarez will head to Philly by himself this year.

Houston’s 2026 All-Stars

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvarez advanced out of phase one voting with the most votes of anyone in the AL at designated hitter. His competition for the starting spot was former teammate George Springer, who is now with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Heading into the final days of voting Alvarez had nearly 70% of the voting at the position. Fan voting determined the starting lineup. He was the only Astros player to get out of phase one voting and will be the only one to start.

Alvarez is having an amazing season that has the potential to make him Houston’s first triple crown winner and the first AL triple crown winners since former Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera did it more than a decade ago. Entering Saturday’s action Alvarez was slashing .319/.431/.625 with 27 home runs and 61 RBI. He hit three grand slams in June, tying him for the most in franchise history and he is not yet 30 years old.

Alvarez did not make last year’s team as he was dealing with an injury that kept him out for multiple months. But four Houston players went to the game in Atlanta — infielders Isaac Paredes and Jeremy Peña, along with pitchers Hunter Brown and Josh Hader. Peña, Brown and Hader have all missed time with injuries, and it was unlikely they would get a return visit.

Alvarez was an elected starter in the 2024 game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, along with Jose Altuve. Outfielder Kyle Tucker was selected as a reserve. Alvarez played, but Altuve did not play due to an injury and Texas second baseman Marcus Semien took his place in the starting lineup. Tucker is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded to the Chicago Cubs before the 2024 season.

In 2023, Alvarez and Tucker represented the Astros as reserves and Framber Valdez, now with the Detroit Tigers, was selected to the pitching staff.