Astros Reveal Rangers Series Rotation While Final Spot Remains Up for Debate

After losing two out of three to the Washington Nationals in a disappointing series in the nation's capitol, the Houston Astros are set to continue their road trip to Arlington, Texas for their final stop before the All-Star break.

The Astros head into the Lone Star series against the Texas Rangers with a 46-49 record, just two games back of first in the AL West. The Rangers are in second. Given the Astros are right behind the Rangers, that makes this final series in Globe Life Field quite crucial for the division standings.

The Astros have a great chance to jump up in the division and head into the All-Star break on a high note, especially after losing the way they did to the Nationals. The good news for the Astros is that the top of the pitching rotation is set to take the mound in Arlington, giving Houston a great chance to win this important series. However, there does remain a big question on who will start the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.

That would have been Mike Burrows' spot in the rotation, but he was sent down to Triple-A Sugar Land earlier this week in a much anticipated move.

Astros Rotation Almost Set For Rangers Series

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday afternoon, the Astros revealed the first two starters in the three game set against the Rangers.

Ace Hunter Brown will take the mound in the series opener on Friday night while surprising pitching standout Peter Lambert will start on Saturday in Globe Life Field. There will be fond memories for the Astros pitching staff in Arlington as the group threw a historic no-hitter in the previous series there back in May.

The Astros won that series 3-1 and are 5-2 against the Rangers so far, and will still have confidence regardless of who pitches in the series finale. That starter is currently to be decided and a couple names remain up for the debate on who should take the bump.

Two Real Options For Final Starting Spot

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like Ronel Blanco could be in the mix to potentially join the rotation in Burrows' place, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. That opens the door for Blanco to potentially start on Sunday and make his highly anticipated 2026 season debut. It's been a long road to recovery for Blanco after having Tommy John surgery in June 2025 on his right elbow that also included flexor tendon repair.

It's been 14 months since Blanco last pitched for the Astros and his rehab starts have gone very well. His rehab first started in June and he gradually made it all the way up to Triple-A, where he made his first start of the season for the Space Cowboys. Blanco came in relief and threw two perfect innings on Tuesday. Overall, he has a 1.42 ERA in four appearances with 13 strikeouts in 12.2 innings.

Given the scale of his injury and limited rehab appearance time, Blanco probably needs a few more turns to get fully ready. Astros general manager Dana Brown also mentioned that pitching prospect Ethan Pecko is another option.

The 23-year-old is currently pitching for Triple-A Sugar Land and has appeared in 12 games with 11 starts. Pecko is currently 3-5 with a 4.78 ERA in 52.2 innings pitched. He has gone at least five innings deep four different times, so Pecko can offer a longer outing compared to Blanco.

Cristian Javier was another name brought up, but given that he threw 30 pitches on Wednesday to get through one inning of relief likely takes him out of the picture as well. The Astros don't want to over-stress him in his recovery.

Lance McCullers Jr. also just completed his third rehab start with the Space Cowboys after suffering right shoulder inflammation and going on the 15-day injured list on May 19.

While McCullers has been successful with a 2.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 11 innings, three starts and a hurried return isn't enough for him to come back given his injury history. He threw four innings on 77 pitches and gave up four runs (two earned), along with three walks.