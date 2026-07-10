Astros Welcome Back Jeremy Peña as They Chase .500 Against Rangers

The Houston Astros' season looked nearly lost a month ago, but they are one of the many in the American League without a winning record. However, the Astros could be a .500 ballclub by the time Sunday comes to an end.

All that stands in their way are in-state and division rivals, the Texas Rangers, who now sit atop the AL West with the lone winning season. Although the No.1 spot is far from solidified, as Houston is only a pair of games back, it seems safe to say that the division could look different by the All-Star break, especially with Jeremy Pena back in the lineup.

Pena has been doing a stint on the injured list for the minimum number of days with a mild left calf strain. In a corresponding move, the Astros designated Braden Shewmake for assignment after hitting below .200 in his last 15 games.

Astros have reinstated SS Jeremy Peña from the 10-day IL and have designated IF Braden Shewmake for assignment — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 10, 2026

With Pena back and a struggling starting rotation, it is nice that they have so much power in their lineup, as well as the team's ace, Hunter Brown, opening this one up at Globe Life. Consequently, the Astros also won't be pitted against the top of the Rangers' rotation, who were all utilized in their last series.

Jacob deGrom, MacKenzie Gore, and Nathan Eovaldi all played against the Los Angeles Angels, which secured them a series, but will leave them hung out to dry a tad against Houston, which all bows in favor of a sweep.

If the Astros can bring out the broom, a feat that eluded them last month, they will be 49-49 on the season with all of the momentum in the world going into the All-Star break.

Starters on the Road Friday Night

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) jogs off the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown's counterpart Friday evening will be 31-year-old Cal Quantrill, who will either go five innings or two. There hasn't been much in the middle for him lately, as a few games have gotten away from him, which is why his ERA is 4.50 in his last seven games.

Quantrill doesn't typically walk a lot of guys, nor is he going to blow by anybody for consistent strikeouts. But he has limited the damage for the most part this season, and it isn't going to be an easy feat by any means.

SS Jeremy Pena DH Yordan Alvarez 3B Isaac Paredes 1B Christian Walker 2B Jose Altuve LF LaMonte Wade Jr RF Cam Smith C Yainer Diaz CF Brice Matthews

However, if the Astros do what they have consistently done this year, demoralize pitching staffs, then this one should definitely go to the away team, especially with Yordan Alvarez in the lineup.

Whenever Brown takes the mound, it has to be a W for this team. Right now, he is the lone starter that they can guarantee consistency from, and that cannot be wasted. They are so close to .500, and can take a big step in the right direction with this one.