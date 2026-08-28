Astros Magic Number Falls After Winning Series Over Yankees in Bronx

The Houston Astros have been treading water all year. They know it. Their owner, Jim Crane knows it. So, he did something drastic.

Earlier this week he decided to part ways with general manager Dana Brown. Let's call it what it was — a dismissal. He felt the team needed a jolt, that it needed a push after a horrible homestand against three of the worst teams in baseball. The early returns say that Crane's decision paid off.

The Astros (67-67) took two out of three from the New York Yankees in the Bronx. With three more games set in New York this weekend, this time against the Mets in Flushing, the Astros have an opportunity to really put a dent in their magic number to claim a playoff berth.

The Astros Magic Number

The magic number is baseball's way of counting down to a team's opportunity to clinch a playoff berth. In Houston's case, since it leads the American League West over the Texas Rangers, it can get closer to clinching a playoff berth with every victory and every Rangers loss. That's why the middle of this week was so important to Houston.

When the Astros left Houston to face the Yankees, they were a game behind the Rangers. As they head across the boroughs to face the Mets, they’re a game up on the Rangers. In doing so, they trimmed their magic number.

The Astros enter their series with the Mets with a magic number of 28. So, for every game they win or every game the Rangers lose the magic number will drop by one. The Rangers were idle on Thursday as they lost two out of three to the Chicago White Sox and had a day off in Milwaukee before they began a series with the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers.

That means Houston only trimmed its magic number by one with the 5-1 win over the Yankees on Thursday.

If the Astros somehow lose the lead in the AL West to the Rangers, then the magic number flips to Texas. The Rangers still technically have a magic number, but it matters less when you're the team chasing the leader. What matters to Texas at this point is continuing to win games.

It's also important to remember that the Astros have a valuable upper hand on the Rangers. Because Houston won the Silver Boot series it has the tiebreaker in case the two teams end up tied to end the season. In that event, the Astros claim the playoff berth, in this case the AL West.

The Seattle Mariners are still in the race too, three games back. But for now, the race is Houston's to win. The magic number says so.