Ian Happ Makes Sense for Astros Despite One Major Offensive Red Flag

The defensive problems would be solved, and his power would add an interesting switch-hitter who could help improve the left-handed profile of the Houston Astros’ lineup against right-handed pitchers, which is why Ian Happ stands out among the most suitable free-agent options in which it would make sense to make an investment.

Happ, 31, has 10 seasons of Major League experience, all with the Chicago Cubs. He has been an All-Star once, in 2022, and came close to winning his fifth consecutive Gold Glove since 2022, but this time he was surpassed by Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio.

For the Astros, who need to improve their outfield depth, especially in left field, Happ would fit as a perfect piece that combines experience and impact and could be attainable at an estimated $15 million AAV.

He is not the most sought-after left fielder on the market, as Randy Arozarena has that distinction after leading the free-agent position player rankings with 5.5 fWAR, but Happ ranks third with 3.6 fWAR, behind his teammate Seiya Suzuki (4.5).

Why Could Signing Happ Be a Risky Bet?

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no doubts that his power is guaranteed. Happ has hit 200 home runs in his career, securing at least 20 homers in six of his 10 seasons, and he has accomplished this in consecutive seasons since 2023.

In fact, according to Statcast’s Expected Home Runs by Park metric, the only destination that would be more favorable for Happ than Daikin Park (213) is Great American Ball Park, where his home run expectation rises to 232.

However, both parks produced the same expectation of 28 home runs for Happ in 2026, when he finished with 24, with the second-highest No Doubters percentage (58.3%) since 2018 (60.0%).

That said, the power issue does not seem to be the problem here, as what is most concerning is Happ’s decline in expected results and in his ability to produce quality plate appearances.

There are two things that have always defined him as a hitter: his high strikeout rates, despite his ability to identify pitches and his tendency not to chase too much, and his plate discipline to draw walks.

However, despite Happ once again qualifying in an elite percentile in BB% (89), he suffered an imbalance after falling from the 40th percentile to the 8th in Whiff% and from the 61st to just the 3rd in xBA.

His average exit velocity remained in the 50th percentile, so his batted balls evidently often generated a low expectation. To this we should add the effect that this decline, together with strikeouts, had on Happ’s on-base percentage, as he finished the year at .326, the lowest of his career since he produced .323 in 2021.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, I believe xwOBA is one of the metrics that can best focus on the problem, as Happ had a regression from .354 in 2025 to .313 this year, even below his career average of .334 and the league average of .316.

His .208 xBA, the worst of his career, was undoubtedly the main cause of that major decline, but the best news is that it did not affect the impact of his power, which even improved from the 63rd to the 73rd percentile in Barrel%.

That is the uncertainty surrounding the bet on Happ, although the defensive value he provides is unavoidable. Steamer projects that he will make a jump in his on-base percentage for 2027, accompanied by a reduction in his strikeout rate from 29% to 26%, which is why he remains one of the best alternatives to take over the Astros’ left field.