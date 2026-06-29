Astros Probable Pitchers Released Ahead of Twins Matchup in Houston

If there is a team that should be taken seriously despite a losing record, it is definitely the Houston Astros, because it won't be long before they are the top team in the division. After all, this ballclub is getting healthy and getting dangerous.

The Astros have not lost a series in weeks and are 11-5 in the last five, coming home with two measly losses this road trip. They are on a heater with the best bat in baseball, Yordan Alvarez, leading the charge offensively.

While the pitching staff in itself had been a little dicey for most of the year, they now have closer Josh Hader and ace Hunter Brown back on the roster. It won't take much to get Houston at the top of the AL West.

Probable Pitching Duals vs. Twins

Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows (50) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Astros have had their way with teams recently when they go on the road, and nothing changed despite going into the belly of the beast that is Rogers Centre in Toronto, as well as facing a desperate Tigers' team in Detroit.

But no team beat them more than once, and now they get to return to Daikin Park to keep pushing the throttle down, this time at the expense of the Minnesota Twins, and it will kick off with Peter Lambert on Monday evening.

Mon, Jun 29 • 7:10 PM CDT: Peter Lambert vs. Zebby Matthews

Tue, Jun 30 • 7:10 PM CDT: Mike Burrows vs. Joe Ryan

Wed, July 1 • 7:10 PM CDT: Tatsuya Imai vs. Taj Bradley

Back-to-back starts with double-digit strikeouts for Tatsuya Imai 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rDHFDcbePV — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2026

Now, the best game of the series could come in the finale for July's kickoff as Imai has been incredible in his last two starts, he has a 21 combined punch outs on top of a mere three earned runs.

Then, there is Mike Burrows, who took his one-game demotion into the bullpen quite well, as he didn't allow a hit, let alone a run. He came back into the rotation for the Toronto Blue Jays series, logging a quality start with six innings and one earned run.

As long as the pitching staff gives this team a chance to win the game, then they are definitely worth taking a gamble on, because these bats are the real deal.

Don't get it twisted: the success of the offense hasn't come just from Alvarez's slugging and MLB-best OPS. His teammates are backing him up no matter what place in the order they find themselves, which has been an utter nightmare for pitching staffs.

After the Texas Rangers' win and the Seattle Mariners' loss on Sunday afternoon, the Rangers are now atop the AL West. But that race couldn't be tighter as the Astros sit a measly game out of first place.