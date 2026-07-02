Astros Prospect Kevin Alvarez Earns Prestigious MLB Futures Game Honor

The Houston Astros are trying to end the first half of the 2026 campaign in a better place than where they started the season. With a handful of games left before the All-Star break, Houston is just a few games under the .500 mark and closer than anyone would have thought in the AL West division race.

The glory days of what this Astros dynasty used to be are over, but just because they are done doesn't mean that they're playing poorly. A handful of young players are starting to showcase themselves as future pieces for the franchise's overall success, including one player not even in the big leagues.

With the All-Star break just around the corner, the MLB Futures Game is almost here. The prospect showcase has provided previews of future stars of the game from future Hall of Famers to current MLB superstars, and the Astros are sending one of their youngest prospects to the dance.

Kevin Alvarez Heading to Futures Game

A general view of the Houston Astros logo mounted at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As announced by the franchise, No. 1 organizational prospect Kevin Alvarez will be representing the Astros on the American League Futures Stars roster. Alvarez will look to become another legendary name in the making at this season's event, exciting many internally.

The MLB Futures Game is scheduled for July 12, with first pitch set for 11 a.m. CT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alvarez has quickly become one of the most respected young prospects in the game, drawing comparisons to high-level Major League stars even though he's just 18 years old. Right now, he's the youngest person playing at a full-season Class-A affilate.

This season at the Single-A level, the best outfield prospect in the organization is hitting .266 at the plate with six home runs and 30 RBIs. At just 18-years-old, Alvarez is making a case to be one of the fastest rising stars in Astros history, should he continue to climb the organizational ladder.

As Alvarez continues to progress in the minors, it's moments like the Futures Game that could put him on the map. He's currently the 70th-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball, but could continue to climb given the success he's had during the season.

The front office in Houston is crossing its fingers that Alvarez will pan out the way that they hope he will. The current state of the Astros outfield looks lost and weak, but if Alvarez is a star in the making, the future of the outfield position should be in good hands with the youngster.