Astros Farm System Has New Life Thanks to 2 Rising Top 100 Prospects

The Houston Astros have spent much of the last decade building winning MLB clubs, and that comes at a cost. The farm system has been depleted. The organization is considered across much of baseball to have the worst farm system, ranked at No. 30 on many of the lists.

The consequences of that have been felt this year when injuries took over the roster once again. While several prospects have already earned promotions, there are some more who are turning the corner and will be getting promotions soon.

Astros Already Rewarding Breakout Performers

Houston Astros outfielder Lucas Spence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miguel Ullola is the team’s biggest success story currently. He worked his way up from Triple-A Sugar Land to the Majors. On June 28, he was recalled and made his debut just one day later. The 24-year-old righty only needed two innings to show what he can do.

He struck out four and didn’t allow a single run on two hits against the Minnesota Twins.

Ullola has been a starter for most of his career but recently started transitioning into a relief role in Triple-A. That decision helped get him a call-up and earn his debut.

Infielder Lucas Spence earned a promotion to Triple-A Sugar Land after producing some good results at Corpus Christi. Right-hander Bryce Mayer moved up to Corpus Christi.

Two Top 100 Prospects Leading Houston’s Future

Xavier Neyens | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kevin Alvarez has become one of Houston’s fastest-moving prospects. He is 18 years old and has now made the MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 updated list, ranked at No. 71.

Through his 53 games at Single-A Fayetteville, he is batting .259 with six home runs, 26 RBI and .744 OPS. His skills are continuing to be shown off and make him one of the Astros most exciting prospects.

The best part? He’s not alone.

Xavier Neyens, who is Houston’s No. 2 organizational-ranked prospect, has also found his way to the Top 100 at No. 90. With all the hype surrounding him as the first-round pick, he is starting to prove his worth.

Through 57 games at Fayetteville, he is slashing .241/.434/.428 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI, 59 walks and 14 stolen bases.

His batting average has room for improvement, but his plate discipline is far beyond his age.

Given the Astros’ resurgence on the Top 100 list, there is hope that their farm system is starting to gain some ground again.

The Next Wave Already Taking Shape

Ullola may not be the last Astro to get a call up this season in Houston. There is another pitcher making big moves through the minors.

Right-hander Ethan Pecko started the year at High-A and now finds himself at Triple-A. As the No. 7 prospect for the team, he is owning a 3.25 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. He has limited opposing hitters to a .231 batting average.

The month of June has been outstanding for him after he returned from an early-season injury. He is boasting a 0.75 ERA for the month.

Pecko would seem to be the next one to try if Houston decides they need another rotation option or even a long reliever.

It appears that the next generation of Astros is well on its way.