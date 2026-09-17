Astros and Rangers Tied in AL West: What It Means for Houston’s Playoff Odds

Well, things have gotten even more interesting for the Houston Astros. After a first half where they clawed their way out of the hole they created for themselves to hold the AL West lead, hovering around a .500 record, Houston has fallen into a tie at the most crucial time.

The Astros suffered a 5-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, bringing their record to .500 at 76-76. The Texas Rangers, who have been closely trailing the Astros in the division race, matched their record by defeating the Boston Red Sox 7-3, also sitting at 76-76.

Now, with 10 games left, the AL West crown is still up in the air. Houston is set to finish their three-game series with Kansas City on Thursday afternoon, then host the Atlanta Braves for the final three-game homestand of the regular season.

The Rangers finish their series with the Red Sox on Thursday, then will welcome the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets for their final homestand of the season. The games have become more crucial, especially when looking at the playoff odds.

Where Houston Sits in Playoff Odds

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) walks from first base to the dugout. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that the division is tied, the Astros have some work to do, especially with these updates. According to FanGraphs, Houston holds a 67.5% chance of making the playoffs when they entered Tuesday's game with a 78.5% chance of making the playoffs, with a 75.4% chance of winning the division.

The Astros are still the favorites to win the division; however, FanGraphs gives Houston a 61.8% chance of winning the AL West. Though the odds dropped, it's still better than the Rangers, who hold a 37.9% chance of winning the division and a 49.6% chance of making the playoffs outright.

If anything can make the Astros feel good after Wednesday's loss, it's that the oddsmakers still believe in them. With several ups and downs in 2026, Houston has found a way to be in the fight when they were written off by many ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

No one in the AL West holds a positive run differential, but one of them will make the playoffs, if not both, depending on how things fall out in the AL Wild-Card race, so it truly feels like anyone's game.

Houston's offense, led by likely American League MVP Yordan Alvarez, needs to string some hot at-bats over the next few games, because the season truly depends on it.