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Inside the Astros

Astros Reliever Finally Trending in Right Direction Despite Costly Mishap

Houston finally has its top healthy reliever looking like the high-leverage arm that they need him to be.
Maddy Dickens|
Mar 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) shakes hands with catcher Yainer Diaz (21) after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park.
Mar 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) shakes hands with catcher Yainer Diaz (21) after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

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Houston Astros

To say that the Houston Astros haven't been having the most fun in general this season is a fair statement. Injuries have plagued the roster, and key players have had their fair share of personal struggles on the field.

Those two components have led to a record under .500, and if one player has struggled more than others, and definitely more publicly, it is reliever Bryan Abreu, who has been vital to the team's success since becoming a key piece of the pen a handful of years ago.

This season has told an entirely different tale as he was a liability for the team — the keyword being was, as Abreu is finally looking like the All-Star pitcher that he is, which is a contributing factor to the recent run the Astros are on. They had won seven of their last 10 going into the series finale Sunday with the Brewers.

In his last seven chances on the hill, he has proven that he has turned a corner with a 1.59 ERA while recording a pair of saves. Looking at an even bigger sample size should make the pitching coaches feel much better moving forward.

Bryan Abreu in May

Bryan Abreu throws a baseball in an orange Astros jerse
Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It is better to skip over Abreu's stat line for the year, as it is heavily skewed by 11 earned runs in a measly seven innings of work to start the season. But it isn't how someone starts, as the finish is much more important.

Abreu tallied up quite the stat line for May, and that is what he is going to try to ride into the rest of the summer and season.

  • 10 Games
  • Nine Innings
  • 1.00 ERA
  • Two Saves on Two Opportunities
  • Four Hits
  • .143 Opponent's Batting Average
  • No Home Runs
  • Seven Walks
  • Seven Strikeouts
  • 54% of Pitches in the Strike Zone
  • 1.22 WHIP

Unfortunately, the lone earned run this month is freshest in everyone's minds as nine straight balls to start the eighth inning on Friday ended up costing the Astros the game and series, but progress is not always linear.

The WHIP also isn't necessarily ideal, but it sure has dropped drastically. Remember, looking at his stat line on the year is rough, but for argument's sake, Abreu's WHIP in 2026 is over 2.00

If the Astros are to get even 50% healthy, they have a real chance to win the AL West, and Abreu will be a monumental part of Houston making a deep run when October rolls around. When he can find the strike zone consistently again, Houston can start to steal some very winnable games.

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Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

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