Astros Reliever Finally Trending in Right Direction Despite Costly Mishap

To say that the Houston Astros haven't been having the most fun in general this season is a fair statement. Injuries have plagued the roster, and key players have had their fair share of personal struggles on the field.

Those two components have led to a record under .500, and if one player has struggled more than others, and definitely more publicly, it is reliever Bryan Abreu, who has been vital to the team's success since becoming a key piece of the pen a handful of years ago.

This season has told an entirely different tale as he was a liability for the team — the keyword being was, as Abreu is finally looking like the All-Star pitcher that he is, which is a contributing factor to the recent run the Astros are on. They had won seven of their last 10 going into the series finale Sunday with the Brewers.

In his last seven chances on the hill, he has proven that he has turned a corner with a 1.59 ERA while recording a pair of saves. Looking at an even bigger sample size should make the pitching coaches feel much better moving forward.

Bryan Abreu in May

Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It is better to skip over Abreu's stat line for the year, as it is heavily skewed by 11 earned runs in a measly seven innings of work to start the season. But it isn't how someone starts, as the finish is much more important.

Abreu tallied up quite the stat line for May, and that is what he is going to try to ride into the rest of the summer and season.

10 Games

Nine Innings

1.00 ERA

Two Saves on Two Opportunities

Four Hits

.143 Opponent's Batting Average

No Home Runs

Seven Walks

Seven Strikeouts

54% of Pitches in the Strike Zone

1.22 WHIP

Unfortunately, the lone earned run this month is freshest in everyone's minds as nine straight balls to start the eighth inning on Friday ended up costing the Astros the game and series, but progress is not always linear.

The WHIP also isn't necessarily ideal, but it sure has dropped drastically. Remember, looking at his stat line on the year is rough, but for argument's sake, Abreu's WHIP in 2026 is over 2.00

If the Astros are to get even 50% healthy, they have a real chance to win the AL West, and Abreu will be a monumental part of Houston making a deep run when October rolls around. When he can find the strike zone consistently again, Houston can start to steal some very winnable games.