Astros Woes Continue With Latest Loss Highlighting Key Reliever Struggles

Concern is rapidly growing inside the Houston Astros clubhouse- a team that has arguably one of the best offenses in baseball right now. Despite Yordan Alvarez and this lineup's explosive play at the plate, they are continuing to lose games.

It is really easy to point the finger at the injured list as key faces like Hunter Brown and Tatsuya Imai, amongst many others, are still sitting there, but if the pitchers that the Astros need to be able to count on aren't performing, then it doesn't matter.

Relief pitcher Bryan Abreu is an unfortunate but perfect example, especially in his latest outing against the Saint Louis Cardinals. When he entered the game at the top of the 7th, Houston was down a run. When he returned to the dugout, they were down four.

Nolan Gorman (3) DRILLS A 3-RUN HOMER 💣

97.2 mph · 353 ft · 38°

RHP Bryan Abreu · 96 mph four-seam fastball



⚾ STL 7 - HOU 3 • Top 7th pic.twitter.com/ydOy6enaPD — PlayPulse HRs (@PlayPulseHRs) April 18, 2026

Abreu took the ball from Steven Okert to face off with Cardinals’ Ivan Herrera and the game started beautifully for Abreu as Herrera was a 3-pitch at-bat. But Alec Burelson doubled two pitches later. Then, it got worse.

Jordan Walker ended up drawing a walk on Abreu as all four pitches thrown to him were outside of the square, so with runners on first and second Nolan Gorman's homer on Abreu stung extra to the Astros.

Houston went on to lose the game 9-4 as the 7th was a hole that the offense couldn't crawl out of.

Abreu this Season

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, this game against the Cardinals wasn't an anomaly for Abreu this year, as he has a 12.00 ERA in six innings this month alone. Hitters are batting over .300 against the Astros' reliever in April.

In 1/3 of his games this season, Abreu has been unable to finish an inning as the runs have gotten away from him quickly.

In his second appearance of the year, he faced off with the Los Angeles Angels, where he threw 14 pitches, only four of which were strikes as he walked a pair of players and allowed a run to be scored.

Abreu's most recent sub-inning outing was on the road against the Seattle Mariners. He only finished one batter that inning as three Mariners' worked walks against him.

The Astros are not having a great start to the year by any means as they sit dead last in the AL West. There is still plenty of time to turn things around, but with the injured list more than crowded, the players on the roster need to come through which definitely includes Abreu.