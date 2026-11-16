The Houston Astros have another deadline approaching and new general manager Randy Flores is going to be forced to make some difficult decisions.

All Major League Baseball teams have until 6 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday to add eligible prospects to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft, which is supposed to happen in December. (With the looming labor disputes, no one is sure whether the Rule 5 Draft will actually happen at this point.)

What makes this even more interesting for Houston is the fact that three of the organization’s top 30 prospects need protection.

Looking over MLB Pipeline’s list of Rule 5-eligible prospects, right-handed pitchers Jackson Nezuh and James Hicks, along with catcher and first baseman Will Bush are all at risk of being selected by another organization if Houston chooses not to add them to the 40-man roster.

Then there’s another problem. The Astros only have one spot available right now on their 40-man roster, according to the published list on MLB.com. So, the decision isn’t just whether they add them, but Flores is going to have to decide who to move as well.

For a guy who just got the job, Flores is already facing significant decisions about the roster.

Astros Have 3 Ranked Prospects With Uncertain Futures

Houston Astros catcher Will Bush Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highest-ranked player In the organization who will be eligible for the Rule 5 Draft is Nezuh. He is now 24 years old and ranked at No. 16 in Houston’s farm system.

He has demonstrated the ability to miss bats during his time in the minors. Just last season, he recorded 124 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings across two different minor league levels. He posted a 3.83 ERA as well.

Given that Houston has a need for pitching depth, it would seem logical that the team will protect him, but he also comes with risk.

He issued 50 walks last season. His command is going to need work and its clear he is not ready for an MLB debut yet.

Bush presents a different scenerio. He offers the team defensive versatility given that he can play both catcher and first base. He spent last season at Double-A and looking over his numbers, his offense is going to need some more time to develop.

Hicks is the team’s No. 30-ranked minor leaguer. The right-hander is now 25 years old and hasn’t necessarily developed as far as the team would like. He posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.38 WHIP last season.

Of the three, Hicks is probably the most difficult one to justify giving up a roster spot for when those spaces are already coveted.

40-Man Roster Dilemma

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with catcher Yainer Diaz Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands, the day before the deadline, the Astros only have one spot available. That means in order for Flores to protect more than one player, he is going to have to make another difficult decision with the roster.

Clearly, the most straightforward plan would be just to add Nezuh and leave Bush and Hicks exposed.

Being unprotected doesn’t automatically mean the player will leave the organization. They could take a risk and let the players sit without moving them to the 40-man roster.

Should Houston decide to do that and another organization picks them up in the Rule 5 Draft, the team must then generally keep them on the active roster or offer them back to the original organization.

It is important to note as well, that these three players are not the only ones at risk for Houston; they are just the ones ranked in the top 30 of the Astros farm system.

Joey Dixon made an impression after the Arizona Fall League and is also up for grabs if not protected.

Flores decisions are mounting, and this is just the first of many he will make to try to shape the future of the organization.