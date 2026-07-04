Astros Set Next Injury Rehab Starts for Four Much-Needed Pitchers

The Houston Astros aren’t done getting pitching reinforcements. Not in the slightest.

On Friday, the Astros activated Cristian Javier from the 60-day injured list. He didn’t pitch in his return. For now, he’ll work out of the bullpen. He may return to a starting role at some point. And when that time comes, he’ll have company. A host of it.

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported that the Astros have set rehab games for three injured starters, along with a reliever that will start this weekend at both Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land.

The Astros Injury Rehab Train

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The train rolls into Corpus on Sunday with Hayden Wesneski, who is working back from Tommy John surgery. The same day, in Sugar Land, Reliever Bennett Sousa will get in some work.

Monday is an off day for all minor league teams, so the rehab games resume on Tuesday with a pair of injured starters — Lance McCullers Jr. will be at Sugar Land and Ronel Blanco will be at Corpus Christi.

McCullers may be the closest starter to returning. He went on the 15-day injured list on May 19 with right shoulder inflammation. He just started his rehab work last week with an assignment at Sugar Land. He’s already thrown two games and worked seven innings with a 1.29 ERA. He’s struck out seven and walked one as batters are hitting .240.

Blanco, along with Wesneski, are working back from Tommy John surgeries, but Blanco is ahead of Wesneski. He has already pitched in three rehab games while Wesneski has pitched in just two.

Blanco has a 1.69 ERA in three games as he’s allowed eight hits, two earned runs and four walks in 10.2 innings. He’s struck out 11 and batters have hit .211 against him. He probably needs at least three more turns to be ready for a return to the Majors.

Wesneski just threw his first rehab game earlier this week in the Florida State League. His first rehab was in the Florida State League and the second was in Corpus Christi. He’s thrown 6.1 innings and allowed three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. He hasn’t given up a run.

As for Sousa, he’s been on the injured list since May 9 with left elbow inflammation. He started on the 15-day injured list and was moved to the 60-day IL on July 3 in a procedural move. This will be his first rehab game. In five games with Houston before the injury he had an 8.10 ERA with four strikeouts and five walks in 3.1 innings.