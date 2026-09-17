Astros Should Have Called Up This Outfielder Even Before Recent Roster Move

The Houston Astros have been looking for consistent production from the outfield all season long. Left field has been a rotational effort, and the Astros have looked to waivers over the past few weeks to find some more answers.

Lamonte Wade Jr. has played 26 games in left field this season for Houston, while Taylor Trammell recently took over the position during his hot streak earlier in the summer. Trammell has ultimately become the most consistent option out there, with 56 games in left.

His bat just went completely cold as he was hitting just .141 with a .448 OPS over the last 30 games. The Astros also signed switch-hitting outfielder Jorge Barrosa off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 6.

It seems clear that the Astros would like some more help. However, they have not looked at the options available at Triple-A Sugar Land.

Ultimately, a move had to be made as Trammell was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday. In the corresponding move, left-handed outfielder Joey Loperfido was called back up to the Astros from Triple-A.

Astros Could Use Any Help

Houston Astros left fielder Joey Loperfido takes a swing during an at-bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the fact that Trammell had been struggling for some time before that and the overall offensive production of the team was going down, a change and a spark could be used.

Loperfido could be the candidate for something like that. He hadn't been effective in the major leagues so far this year, with a .216 average and .647 OPS in 39 games before he made a pinch-hit appearance on Wednesday night. Loperfido primarily played for the Astros early in the season and in late June.

However, he steadily improved at the Triple-A level with the Space Cowboys throughout the season. Loperfido was coming off an excellent August in the minors, hitting .303 with a .816 OPS in 20 games.

Although no home runs, he had 11 RBIs and 23 hits with an OBP of .426, as well as 13 walks. Loperfido continued to be productive in the 11 games he played at Sugar Land in September.

The 27-year-old had a .311 average and 14 hits. He went 3 for 5 in his last Triple-A game on Sept. 13. Loperfido also stole three bases in August. While he's still a high strikeout candidate, it's not like there are plenty of candidates available.

The offense needs any possible boost it can get. Loperfido is quick, has a solid arm and can hit the ball hard. After all, the Astros traded back for him before the season and sent Jesús Sánchez to Toronto. While the Astros were looking outside the club for help, Loperfido has an opportunity here to be productive and force the front office to make a more difficult decision.