Astros Signing Pioneer League Star Could be Savvy Long-Term Move

The Houston Astros are tapping into the Frontier League for a new prospect at the hot corner.

Brandon Nigh, a former Oakland Grizzlies star, signed with the Astros on Thursday, per his college’s web site. The Grizzlies, based in Oakland, Mich., play baseball in the Horizon League. The story said that Nigh, who has not played affiliated ball since he left Oakland in 2025, will report to Class-A Fayetteville.

This means that Nigh has done enough with the Pioneer League’s Boise Hawks to interest the Astros but is a long way from contributing at the Major League level. The good news is he has time to develop, as Houston is committed to the injured Carlos Correa at third base through at least 2028.

Brandon Nigh’s Prospect Profile

𝗕. 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝘂𝘆.



Congrats to former Golden Grizzly @BrandonNigh for having his contract picked up by the Houston Astros organization!#UnleashTheGrizz | #ProGrizzlies pic.twitter.com/ufXdt0NaSS — Oakland University Baseball (@OaklandBSB) June 17, 2026

Nigh went undrafted last summer and landed in Boise. The Pioneer League is one of pro baseball’s top unaffiliated leagues, meaning none of its teams is an MLB farm team. But teams like the Astros regularly mine those independent teams for potential talent.

He didn’t play professional last season so his debut with Boise in 2026 was his first turn in the professional ranks. He proved to be a hot bat for Boise.

In just 24 games with the Hawks, he slashed .342/.495/.620 with five home runs an d34 RBI. He had a 1.116 OPS. For perspective, Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is Major League Baseball’s hottest hitter and has a 1.070 OPS.

With Fayetteville, Nigh will be facing younger players, ones that have come up through international ball or collegiate players who were not used much or played in lower divisions, such as Division II or Division III. It should give Houston’s scouts some perspective on his trajectory in affiliated baseball.

While with the Grizzlies he was one of their best players. Across four seasons he earned Horizon League freshman team honors (2022), all-tournament (2023), all-league first team (2023), and second team (2025) honors. He slashed .291/.477/.409 for his collegiate career, as he finished with 214 hits, 26 home runs and 138 RBIs. He also scored 165 runs and stole 45 bases.

His signing with the Astros is a big deal for Oakland, which has only produced three MLB draft picks in the last 10 years, most recently Brandon Decker. Nigh is the first Oakland undrafted free agent to sign a minor league deal with any club since Mike Brosseau with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016. He carved out a five-year career with 241 MLB games and was with the Rays when they went to the World Series in 2020.