Astros Top 10 Prospect Continues Red-Hot Rise with Triple-A Debut

There are reasons why Major League teams cast wide nets when looking for talent. Lucas Spence is a good example.

Spence played his college baseball Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Ill. Just outside of St. Louis, Spence wasn't drafted when he came out of school in 2024. The Houston Astros signed him up to an undrafted free agent deal. He has been steadily rising through the farm system ever since.

On Tuesday, Spence was promoted from Double-A Corpus Christi to Triple-A Sugar Land, and he made his debut with the Space Cowboys. It's the beginning of what he hopes will be the final step toward the start of a big-league career.

Lucas Spence’s Triple-A Debut

First pitch for the Hooks and Lucas Spence hits a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/hC2jHDJaBg — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) June 18, 2026

Even though Spence wasn't drafted coming out of college, MLB Pipeline considers him the No. 10 prospect in the Houston system. For a team that has traded away several quality young outfielders the past few years and has had trouble developing others, Spence’s rise through the system is notable.

Three outfielders are ranked ahead of Spence, but only one has MLB experience — Zach Cole, an intriguing talent who made his debut last year. Kevin Alvarez and Ethan Frey are both at either Class A or High A and are at least two years away from the Majors.

Spence went 1-for-4 and drove in a run in his Sugar Land debut. He also struck out. The game was in Sugar Land against El Paso.

Spence had done all he could do at Corpus Christi, where he slashed .269/.371/.433 with four home runs and 30 RBI. He also had 10 doubles and three triples.

The 23-year-old didn’t do much for his profile with the small sample he provided after he joined the organization in 2024. With Class-A Fayetteville he slashed .200/.347/.288 in 24 games with a home run and four RBI.

Last season put him on the map in the system. He started the year at Fayetteville, but he didn’t stay long. He ended up earning promotions to both High-A Asheville and Corpus Christi as he slashed a combined .244/.368/.403 with 10 home runs and 55 RBI.

The Astros have worked him at all three outfield positions in the minor leagues, with the majority at center field. His speed and glove could be an asset in the outfield. A call up isn't likely this season, but the rest of 2026 is all about Spence positioning himself for a non-roster invite to spring training and the opportunity to compete for a job in 2027.

Not bad for a guy who wasn't drafted.