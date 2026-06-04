Bryan Abreu's 12.54 ERA Has Worn Out His Welcome With the Astros

There is a particular kind of pain that comes from watching a player you once trusted completely unravel in real time. For Houston Astros fans, that player this season has been Bryan Abreu.

The right-hander who was the backbone of one of baseball's historic bullpens in 2022 and continuously dominant through 2025 has transformed into something almost unrecognizable in 2026.

Nowadays, the beloved setup man can't seem to finish an inning cleanly, is unable to miss bats, and can't hold a lead. To try and salvage the season, enough is enough. It's time for the Astros to release him.

Abreu Got The Closer Duties At The Start Of 2026

Initially given the keys to close out games due to All-Star closer Josh Hader starting the season on the IL, April for Abreu was an undignified disaster.

In 9.1 innings pitched, Abreu surrendered 13 earned runs, walked 15 batters, and posted a nauseating 12.54 ERA. While 16 strikeouts may look passable in isolation, they came at the cost of a dire walk rate. Every time Astros manager Joe Espada sent Abreu to the pitcher’s mound, he unintentionally carried the anxiety of a loose cannon.

What were the issues behind Abreu's bad outings? Simply a decline in fastball velocity and flat movement on his breaking pitches. Astros fans knew it. The media knew it, and most definitely, he knew it. Yet, the 29-year-old brushed it off, citing mechanical issues and vowed to fix them.

Possibly Turning The Corner

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

May offered a possible sign of good things. Abreu gave up just one run across nine relief innings (1.00 ERA). However, if you look deeper, nothing really changed, except the circumstances. The majority of his May appearances came in low-leverage situations, innings where the margin for error was wide enough to overlook his pitching mechanics and control.

His fastball velocity continued to sit in the low-mid 90s during most of his outings. While he cut his walk count in half (seven free passes in May), he didn't strike out much either. Looking deeper, this can't really be classified as an immediate bounce-back. That is a pitcher surviving because the matchups allowed it.

New Month, Same Mistakes

If any remaining hope persisted about Abreu's possible return to form, Tuesday night at the turn of a new month against the Pittsburgh Pirates removed it. Entering in relief with the Astros trailing by two, Abreu worked one inning and threw 32 pitches, allowed two hits, walked one, and served up a three-run homer to two-time All-Star Brandon Lowe. The long ball pushed Pittsburgh's lead to five runs, effectively removing a possible comeback. Houston lost 10–6.

On the mound, the physical evidence was right there for anyone watching. The fastball that used to sit comfortably in the upper 90s, occasionally touching triple digits, has been sitting three to four miles per hour lower than his career average. The slider, once a devastating pitch that generated whiffs at one of the highest rates in the American League bullpen, is arriving flat, with minimal depth.

To understand how jarring this collapse truly is, look at what Abreu built from 2022 through 2025. Over that four-year window, he posted an average ERA of just 2.27 averaging 68 games, elite numbers for any reliever in baseball.

He was the arm the Astros could lean on in the sixth, seventh, or eighth inning without flinching. Multiple seasons of top-tier strikeout rates, walk rates under control, and a slider that gave opposing hitters nightmares. Houston built a bullpen identity around him.

The Reason Behind His Struggles

Bryan Abreu | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Perhaps no single number captures Abreu's deterioration more cleanly than his SO/BB ratio. From 2022 to 2025, he consistently hovered around 3.00 or better. In 2026, it sits at 1.09. He is barely striking out more batters than he is walking.

The cruel irony is that 2026 is a contract year. This was supposed to be the season where Bryan Abreu cashed in on a possible half-decade of elite performance and earned the multi-year deal that reliever markets will pay for dominant arms.

Instead, he has turned in what may be the worst season of his career and quite possibly might be out of a job in the near future. A team struggling to remain in a playoff race cannot carry a declining high-leverage arm while waiting to see if last season's version ever returns.

Moreover, Josh Hader is back from injury. Espada was quick to mention that he will assume his duties as Astros closer. This adds more fuel to the fire to release Abreu. The Astros front office should thank him for four years of elite relief work. Move on. Houston's shrinking playoff window is too short to wait any longer.