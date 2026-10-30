Astros' Yordan Alvarez Earns Multiple Players Choice Awards After MVP Campaign

The Houston Astros didn't have an ideal season in 2026 despite making the postseason after missing it in 2025. Regardless of the issues, there was one massive bright spot that will be remembered.

That is Yordan Alvarez's special year.

The fearsome Cuban slugger proved why he is the best hitter in the American League and one of, if not the best in baseball. The potential was always there for Alvarez to put it all together and have an absolutely massive season, and that's what happened in 2026.

As a result, it's expected to be a busy time now for Alvarez to collect all this hardware. While the official MVP awards will come out later in November, he was still recognized by the Players Choice Awards.

Alvarez Begins Awards Season

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez reacts towards the Astros dugout after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Alvarez didn't win Player of the Year, he was obviously able to snag American League Outstanding Player.

Alvarez was second in the AL in both home runs (42), RBIs (106) and hits (179). The 6-foot-4, 237-pound designated hitter was MLB's batting champion with a .316 average that was 10 points higher than the next closest.

He also led baseball in OPS (1.033), OBP (.432), SLG (.601) and walks (109). Even though he fell one home run and seven RBI short of Pete Alonso to lead the AL in those categories, Alvarez was the best hitter in the league.

“I believe it was destined to happen, and I came into this year to show what I still have. The quality is still there," Alvarez said per Players Choice Awards.

Alvarez was also on track for the historic Triple Crown for most of the season, but a slump in August ultimately stopped him from becoming the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

He was even on pace for the major league Triple Crown during the summer, which hasn't happened since Mickey Mantle in 1956.

The 29-year-old also received the AL Comeback Player award as well. Alvarez missed 114 games last season due to a multitude of injuries, and it was the worst year of his career.

At the start of 2025, the four-time All-Star played through what was initially deemed a muscle strain, but was later revealed to be a small right-hand fracture.

Alvarez landed on the injured list in May, and ultimately missed 100 games with that injury. He came back right during the playoff chase in late August, and was on fire during a 19-game stretch.

Alvarez then got hurt with a left ankle sprain after he slipped awkwardly on home plate when scoring a run in mid-September. He missed the final 11 games in 2025.

After an injury-plagued season like that, Alvarez put together the best year of his career and crossed 40 home runs for the first time.