Ex-Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. In Line For Third World Series Ring via Brewers

When the Houston Astros won their first World Series title in 2017, energetic right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was a major part of it. That was his first World Series ring. McCullers Jr. won his second ring in 2022 when the Astros won the World Series again, and he was a contributor to the cause.

In 2026, McCullers will more than likely receive his third World Series ring in an unexpected and surprising fashion. The Milwaukee Brewers are to blame for this fate.

The Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in the 2026 World Series on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field to win their first ring. It looks like McCullers gets to be a small part of that, all thanks to his short 10 days with the Brewers back in July.

In baseball, any player who made an appearance with the team at any point during the season is eligible for a World Series ring.

In 2017, outfielder Teoscar Hernández received a World Series ring with the Astros even though he made an appearance in just one game as a defensive substitute and got injured. He didn't even have an at-bat.

It's ultimately up to the club to decide, but the chances of McCullers Jr. getting one is still quite high.

McCullers Adds Another Championship Ring

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He waived his no-trade clause to be traded to Milwaukee and was given a lot of praise. Additionally, Brewers manager Pat Murphy appreciated what McCullers gave in his brief stint.

"What a remarkable person. In the little time he was here, I think he really helped some guys. I know that may be crazy, but that was clear that his intent was to give to others, and I respect him a great deal," Murphy said, per Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin.

There are only five players who were part of both Astros World Series championship teams in 2017 and 2022 and received a ring, and one of them was McCullers. Jose Altuve is the only current player on the Astros with both, while former stars Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel round out this exclusive group.

The long-time Astro who played eight seasons for Houston and spent almost 15 years in the Astros organization was traded to the Brewers on July 15 along with left-hander Colton Gordon and cash for minor league outfielder Jadyn Fielder.

Given the fact that McCullers struggled mightily in his eight starts with the Astros this past season and posted a 6.86 ERA, it seemed time to move on from the veteran. It would also help unload a small bit of his $17 million salary, which the Astros still had to pay most of.

The Brewers needed pitching depth, and McCullers was used right away once he was officially activated. He made two appearances in Milwaukee out of the bullpen. McCullers made his Brewers debut on July 20 against the New York Mets and gave up two earned runs in three innings, along with four strikeouts.

He threw 50 pitches, with 29 for strikes. McCullers made his second outing on July 25, where he only went 1.2 innings and gave up three runs along with four walks. McCullers was released and designated for assignment the next day.

He hasn't been on any team since, and McCullers Jr.'s plans are unknown at the moment. This also means that Gordon will get a ring, and it will be his first. Gordon made one appearance for the Brewers on Sept. 22 and threw five innings of two-run ball in relief. He spent most of his time in the minors.

Additionally, infielder Braden Shewmake was traded to the Brewers on July 12th for cash considerations and he played in four games for Milwaukee in mid-July. Shewmake had two hits including a double, an RBI and stolen base total all in one game.

He became a free agent shortly after and the Astros snagged him back on a minor-league deal. It looks like he'll get a ring, too.