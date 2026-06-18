Former All-Star Outfielder Could Solve Astros' Left-Handed Problem

After winning two out of three games over the Detroit Tigers this week, the Houston Astros are just 3.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West Division. Given all the injuries that they have dealt with this season and the inconsistent play from key players, to be just four games back in the loss column is rather stunning.

Each win is going to force general manager Dana Brown into some tough decisions, including which direction his team is going to take at the trade deadline in August. If Houston continues in this direction, then Brown could end up buying.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) listed each MLB team's most pressing need. For the Astros, a left-handed power-hitting outfielder and bullpen help is what Bowden believes Houston needs.

If a left-handed power-hitting bat is something that Houston is going to address, then they have the perfect trade target with the Boston Red Sox for former All-Star Jarren Duran.

Astros Should Consider Trading for Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Houston is clearly benefiting from a weak AL West right now, but no team has been able to pull away from the rest and create some separation. That should give Brown and the Astros some belief that they can be a factor later in the season in a push for a postseason berth. If that's the case, then adding a left-handed bat to balance out the lineup is needed. Enter Duran.

Boston has five outfielders for three spots. The numbers say that things need to change and making a trade is an option for Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow. Duran would be someone who isn't going to blow away with his numbers this season, but his pop is something that Houston could use.

Duran is slashing just .213/.273/.398 going into Thursday afternoon's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he has 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. 23 of his 57 hits are for extra bases, but his speed and ability to cover ground in the outfield are something that manager Joe Espada could use.

As for a potential trade, Boston has a need that Houston could fill. The Red Sox need bullpen help and Bryan Abreu is someone who could fill that need. A Duran for Abreu straight-up deal might be tough with other pieces needed, but this would be the framework for a trade that would benefit both teams.

Houston is setting up to be one of the more interesting teams at the trade deadline. Believe it or not, one or two moves could be beneficial to the Astros and improve their chances of making a run at a playoff spot. Boston and Houston have been linked before and it feels like now is the time for the two teams to get a deal done.