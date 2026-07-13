Houston Astros Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of MLB All-Star Game

What an interesting first half for the Houston Astros. Beginning the season, the Astros looked like they were going to finish near the bottom of the barrel in the AL West. Now, going into the All-Star break, the franchise sits three games out of first and has its eyes set on making a run for it.

Injuries have impacted how Houston has played this season. At one point, the starting pitching rotation was without ace Hunter Brown, and it shows in the overall ERA statistic for the room. And even with Brown back in action for the Astros, another injury has plagued the room again.

As announced by the Astros on X (formerly Twitter), the franchise has placed right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 7, due to right elbow neuritis.

Burrows hasn't exactly been the player the Astros thought they were getting in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this offseason, but he has had moments where he's shown he can hang against the American League bats.

Burrows is having his worst season in Major League Baseball yet, posting a -1.2 WAR with a 5.99 ERA across 94.2 innings of work. While no one likes to see a player go to the injured list, Burrows' struggles might correspond to a lingering issue in his elbow.

The Second Move Houston Made

Houston Astros pitcher Alimber Santa (72) wipes his face as Houston Astros pitching coach Joshua Miller (36) walks towards the mound. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros also announced that right-handed reliever Alimber Santa is heading back to Triple-A following the final game of the first half for Houston. Santa has come up and down all season long, but when in the big leagues, he's pitched to a 1.17 ERA across 15.1 innings of work.

If Houston wants to make a push for the playoffs, adding through the trade deadline will likely be a place to start. However, Santa has shown multiple times this season that he can be effective on the mound and help the team win, yet they keep sending him up and down the status ladder.

Santa last pitched on July 8 against the Washington Nationals, in which he went 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and one walk in 38 pitches. Santa doesn't allow hard contact to hitters, but his lack of strikeouts might be the reason why the Astros keep sending him down to the minor leagues.

Houston is reportedly looking for starting pitching help, and depending on who they go after, Santa could be a name other franchises are eyeing to add to their bullpens for the future.