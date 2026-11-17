The Houston Astros' offseason has to make a statement, especially with new general manager Randy Flores and manager Brad Ausmus looking to get this franchise back on the right track. While they won the AL West with an 81-81 record, the Astros have a ton to prove this offseason.

Currently, Houston isn't viewed as the top American League threat it once was in the early 2020s, but there are pieces to the puzzle that can still click. Unfortunately for the franchise, making hard decisions is part of the gig, and that's what they had to do with a former seventh-round draft pick from a few seasons ago.

Joey Loperfido Released by Astros

Houston Astros left fielder Joey Loperfido (10) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a three-run home run. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros have placed seventh-round draft pick from the 2021 MLB Draft, Joey Loperfido, on release waivers following the 2026 season. Rome notes that Loperfido had offseason surgery on his right hip and, according to the Astros, wasn't expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training.

Loperfido has had a journey since getting drafted. Debuting for Houston in 2024, only to be traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he finished the season with a .214 batting average between the two teams.

In 2025, Loperfido performed well with the Blue Jays, hitting .333 in 96 at-bats. While he showed he can hit in small samples, Houston wasn't exactly impressed when he returned to the franchise in 2026.

This past season, Loperfido played in 40 games for Houston, hit .214 with one home run, 12 RBIs, and collected 14 walks along the way. His ability to play the corner outfield will intrigue another franchise, but his time with Houston has come to an end.

Of the 40 games played, Loperfido played one game in July, played all of August at the Triple-A level, in which he hit .303, and one game in September for Houston. His Triple-A stats are promising, finishing the season with a .286 batting average, yet only three home runs.

The roster move comes with the Astros needing to finalize their 40-man roster while deciding who to tender and non-tender contracts to this offseason. With the outfield still a question mark, keeping an injured Loperfido didn't make sense for the franchise trying to be competitive in the free agent market before the eventual lockout, which is projected to begin Dec. 1, 2026.

Loperfido will be 27 to begin 2027, assuming he recovers well from his hip surgery.