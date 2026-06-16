As the 2025 season was coming to an end, all signs were pointing toward Framber Valdez leaving the Houston Astros in free agency. As it turned out, he did, but it took him some time to find a new team. In February, he agreed to a deal with the Detroit Tigers for three years and $115 million. Before he inked his new deal, Astros general manager Dana Brown moved on to sign Tatsuya Imai and traded for Mike Burrows.

Valdez's departure left questions surrounding Houston's rotation to begin the season and those were answered and it wasn't good. Between injuries and struggling starters, things unraveled quickly for the Astros. However, they get some good news with new staff ace Hunter Brown making his return on Tuesday night from an injury to go up against Valdez in a game that will be must-watch theater.

Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs. Astros

Time: 7:10 p.m. CT

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Space City Network, Space City Home Network (Sp)

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Hunter Brown | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Tigers: LHP Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.40 ERA) vs. Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (1-0, 0.84 ERA)

Houston finally gets Hunter Brown back on the mound two and a half months after his last outing against the Boston Red Sox on March 31 with a Grade 2 shoulder strain. In 10.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels and Red Sox, Brown had a 0.84 ERA with 17 strikeouts, while allowing just five hits and one run. In his absence, injuries have decimated Joe Espada's staff and are one of a handful of reasons why they are eight games below .500 going into the game.

As for Valdez, the 32-year-old has struggled in 14 starts in 2026, with rock bottom being on May 5 against Boston when he was roughed up for 10 runs on nine hits. He ended up intentionally hitting Trevor Story, which led to a suspension.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), INF Braden Shewmake (right adductor strain).

15-day injured list: LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right shoulder inflammation).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon injury).