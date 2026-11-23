The Houston Astros’ decision not to offer Taylor Trammell a contract for 2027 was expected, as it was another failed attempt in a long list of options with which the organization has been unable to find an impactful solution since the final years of Michael Brantley at the beginning of this decade and, later, Chas McCormick, who was often the position’s starter to compensate for Yordan Alvarez’s workload.

If we remember the period from 2021 to date, during which Houston has used 31 different left fielders, there has been no player with more accumulated at-bats at the position than Yordan himself, who has played only 1,927 innings as a left fielder throughout his career.

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

From 2019 to 2026, the highest number of innings Yordan has played in a single season does not reach 500; it was 468 in 2022, when he recorded +1 FRV. Since then, his highest total was 421 in 2024, when he dropped to -5 FRV, but since then he has been reducing his appearances to 116 in 2025 and 194 this year. Even so, without ever having been the full-time starter at the position throughout his career, Yordan is the hitter with the most accumulated plate appearances as a left fielder since 2021, with 965.

Atlanta Braves SS Mauricio Dubon talks with Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he has been there, defense has not been the main complement, and FanGraphs has graded him at -17.0 Def, but his offensive contribution makes up for those problems, recording 68 home runs, 194 RBIs and a beastly .334/.422/.640 slash line, with a 193 wRC+ and 11.8 fWAR overall. After Yordan, only McCormick, with 585 plate appearances, and Brantley, with 505, are the only left fielders with more than 500 plate appearances. Then comes Mauricio Dubon, who recorded 276, mostly during 2025, providing positive defense, although his wRC+ dropped to 88.

Without even getting into a comparison of the impact offered by the outfielders who have had opportunities to play or establish themselves since then, the lack of appearances is an indicator that perfectly explains the instability in the Astros’ priorities plan, as they have been unable to resolve this situation and the problem repeats itself year after year.

Houston Astros left fielder Taylor Trammell (26). Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trammell had a projected salary of $1.5 million in his second season of arbitration eligibility, according to MLB Trade Rumors, but his numbers did not justify keeping him on the roster, as he hit .192/.285/.341, with eight home runs and 93 strikeouts in 289 plate appearances. At some point I thought Trammell could be a somewhat better version of Dustin Harris, but he finished with a 78 wRC+ and his strikeout rate reached 31.6%, compared to the MLB average of 22.3% for the position. Then came the worst part, as he was also very inconsistent defensively, finishing with -7 DRS for the entire season, divided into -6 in the 349 ⅔ innings he played as a left fielder and -1 in 219 ⅓ as a center fielder.

The Next Move Must Change the Offensive Profile

Houston Astros left fielder Taylor Trammell (26). Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trammell’s departure leaves a vacancy, if that is what we could call it, since the position never had a true owner in 2026, and Houston will have to evaluate which would be the most reasonable option, as long as the plan considers only internal options. Zach Cole, Brice Matthews and Zach Dezenzo have not yet shown that they can take on a regular responsibility in the Major Leagues. Joey Loperfido, who has also not been consistent and has fallen short of expectations after returning to the organization, has not been healthy either, and a quadriceps injury took him off the 40-man roster.

Houston Astros general manager Randy Flores. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, as I have written in several columns since the Astros were eliminated, I don’t see any other solution here than external options. A good step is that new general manager Randy Flores acknowledged that the outfield needs attention and that Houston will study alternatives in free agency and through trades. But time is running out and some of the best alternatives could slip away before the imminent December 1 lockout.