Astros' Reportedly Narrow Their Trade Deadline Focus

Sitting at 33-41 on June 15, the Houston Astros have gone 15-7 over their past 22 games to vault back into playoff contention in both the AL West division race (2.0 games back of the Seattle Mariners) and the AL Wild Card race (1.5 games back of the Texas Rangers).

The Astros have been far from perfect and still own a sub-.500 record, but by surviving in what has been a middling American League, they appear poised to be buyers ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline. And GM Dana Brown appears to have some ideas as to what areas his team needs to address.

In an interview with Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Brown outlined his interest in acquiring a left-handed hitting outfielder and, perhaps, a right-handed reliever.

Brown Lays Out Astros' Trade Deadline Focus

Colorado Rockies center fielder and potential Houston Astros' trade target Mickey Moniak | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The focus on a left-handed outfield bat makes sense for a front office that reportedly failed in their pursuit of one last winter. Fast forward to today, and Houston's only lefty outfielders with more than 100 at-bats on the season are Taylor Trammell (.243/.308/.700 with three home runs) and Joey Loperfido (.216/.314/.647 with one home run).

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Astros have shown strong interest in Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy, both of the Colorado Rockies. Moniak continues to be a rare bright spot for the Rockies with a .282/.335/.935 slash line to go along with 15 home runs and 37 RBI, while McCarthy is slashing .303/.344/.857 with 31 extra-base hits (including nine homers) and 14 steals.

Per SI's recent trade candidate rankings, Houston could also be checking in on Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran or Cincinnati Reds' outfielder JJ Bleday.

When it comes to righty relievers, Brown is looking to bolster and further balance out a bullpen that currently ranks 18th in ERA (4.34). Bryan Abreu was expected to fill a high-leverage role in front of lefty closer Josh Hader, but has struggled in late inning situations (2-3, 5.70 ERA). Enyel De Los Santos, AJ Blubaugh and Nate Pearson have all had their moments in relief, but the Astros could use some further help.

The club has already gotten some impressive early contributions from youngsters Miguel Ullola and Alimber Santa, but it's tough to place heavy expectations on a pair of rookies who have made their major league debuts in recent weeks.

Fortunately, there should be plenty of available options. Bullpen help is always available in plentiful supply come deadline time, albeit with plenty of interested suitors to compete with. Luke Weaver of the New York Mets could be among the most coveted right-handed relievers on the market, while Houston may also want to continue poking around the Rockies to see what it would take to land Antonio Senzatela or Jimmy Herget.

While some general managers prefer to play things close to the vest, Brown has laid out a clear focus in the coming month for what he feels needs to be done to improve the Astros. If Houston continues to hang around the playoff picture, then it will be up to Brown to make the right moves to push them over the top.