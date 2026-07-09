Astros Could Still Trade Key Bullpen Arm Despite Playoff Push

The American League is very unpredictable this season. How unpredictable? The Houston Astros are 46-48 and just two games out of the AL West Division race behind the Seattle Mariners.

If that isn't weird enough, they are just 1.5 games behind the final AL wild-card spot going into their rubber match on Wednesday night of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals in the Nation’s Capital.

After a disastrous start to the 2026 season, Houston finds itself going from a seller at the August 3 trade deadline to a potential buyer. However, if general manager Dana Brown decides to sell, then, according to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, he has a buy-low option for a team that he could unload if he doesn't see him as part of his future.

Astros Pitcher Bryan Abreu Listed as Buy Low Trade Candidate

Bryan Abreu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Abreu has been a staple and key relief pitcher out of the Houston bullpen for the last four years. However, 2026 has not been good for the right-hander. He is in a contract season and there are going to be plenty of teams looking for bullpen help at the deadline and Abreu is someone who could create some tough decisions for Brown, according to Kelly.

"The 29-year-old was one of baseball's best relievers from 2022-2025, posting a 2.30 ERA across 275 games. Relievers are fickle, and because Abreu's price is much lower than it was before the season, there will be teams interested in him—assuming he is healthy,'' wrote Kelly.

There is no doubt that Abreu's 2026 season is not one that he envisioned having. In 33 appearances, he has a 5.70 ERA in just 30 innings with 19 earned runs allowed. His WAR is -0.2 and his strikeout-to-walk ratio is 38-25. That's not something that you want to see in a backend pitcher coming out of the bullpen.

One question Brown has to ask himself is whether or not his team is one that can make some noise in the playoffs in the American League if they get there. Despite the league being down as a whole, it's hard to see the Astros being a threat given all the injuries and question marks they have.

Abreu is someone who could benefit from a change of scenery and could excel in the right situation. If he is not in Houston's future plans when he hits free agency, then moving him, even if his trade stock is low, should be on the table by the deadline.