Larry Dierker's Military Service Is a Forgotten Part of Astros History

When you mention the name Larry Dierker to Houston Astros fans, the first thing that comes to mind is victories.

They will recall the man who six times won 20 games, the man who was a four-time All-Star, the man who threw a no-hitter in 1976 and then finally the man who served as the manager and led the team to four National League Central titles.

What is left off of that list? The fact that the man, during one stretch of his playing career, wasn’t simply just preparing for the next time he would take the field.

He was serving his country.

As America is celebrating its 250th birthday, Dierker’s story reminds us of an Astros legend who balanced military service in the U.S. Army Reserve while also becoming a legendary pitcher.

Double Duty of a Different Kind

During the era of the Vietnam War, there were many major league players who fulfilled service obligations through the Reserve or National Guard service.

Dierker was one of them.

The Society of American Baseball Research tells a story that happened in 1969.

To be specific, it was June 8, 1969, and Dierker was finishing up his annual two-week obligation to the Army Reserve. He was serving his time at Fort Polk, Louisiana and had asked permission to leave for his “day job” as the starting pitcher for the Astros.

Dierker had to travel about 200 miles to join the team and, at the time, had not thrown a ball for 10 days. He went 11 innings on the mound. Not only did he go the mile on the mound, he also hit the game-winning walk-off hit to take his team to a 2-1 victory.

This is one of the most remarkable Houston games in history, not only for how they won, but also because of everything that happened off the field.

Becoming “Mr. Astro”

Former Houston Astros pitcher Larry Dierker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At just 18 years old in 1964, Dierker made his Major League debut. He would be one of the youngest players in franchise history. Then, for the next 13 years, he established himself as the face of the Astros' pitching crew.

When his playing career ended he had several notable accomplishments:

137 victories with the Astros; 2 more with St. Louis

Two All-Star selections - 1969 and 1971

A no-hitter in 1976

More than 1,400 strikeouts

Astros Hall of Fame.

But Dierker wasn’t done just because his playing days were over. He returned to Houston as their manager and led the team to four division championships.

More Than Baseball

While Dierker’s career certainly wasn’t defined by his military service, it is absolutely an important part. He stayed true to his country and fulfilled his obligations while also finding a way to play the game he loved.

His story is just one example of hundreds and maybe even thousands of players who sacrificed for their country. Players had a lot more on their mind that just winning championships. They were tasked with serving their country and being ready to head to war if the call came.

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, it is important to take a look back and recognize the sacrifices made by so many, including professional athletes. This country remains free because of the selflessness of so many.

Dierker was a substantial piece in helping build the Astros’ legacy while also staying true and serving his country when asked.