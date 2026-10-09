Looking Back on the Astros' Trade of Nate Pearson

The Astros parted ways with Nate Pearson midway through the 2026 season. But looking back on the deal, it’s possible the Astros cut ties with the right-handed pitcher too soon.

Pearson was signed as a free agent by the Astros in October of 2025 after being released by the Cubs. Before this current season, he spent five seasons in big-league ball, starting in 2020 with the Blue Jays.

Astros 2026 Stint

With the Astros in 2026, Pearson pitched well. He posted a 3.60 ERA in 20.0 innings all out of the bullpen. He earned a save and a win but had a high walk rate. He was under team control for 2027 as well, so he graded out as a big pickup for the Astros. But then he was traded.

Time In Kansas City

Kansas City Royals pitcher Nate Pearson (61) Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being traded to the Kansas City Royals for minor-league reliever Max Martin, Pearson was excellent in his first 20 games with the Royals. He posted a 0.43 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 21.0 innings. His FIP was a bit higher at 2.62.

He was the Royals' most enviable piece out of the bullpen. He faded down the stretch with multiple runs allowed in five of his last seven appearances, but he still finished the year with a 4.11 ERA and a 3.97 FIP across both franchises.

Trade Piece Received

Martin has a 2.75 ERA in the minors, showing some serious potential with the Royals and the Astros farm system. However, he wasn’t as good after coming over to the Astros this year, with a 5.03 ERA in Asheville (High-A) and only 2.0 innings in Corpus Christi (Double-A).

Martin was a 10th-round draft pick by the Royals. He played collegiately at UC Irvine, where he was decent, with a 4.59 ERA across three seasons in the high-scoring Big West Conference.

That high number was altered by his weak sophomore season, where he posted an 8.10 ERA in 20.0 innings. In his last year, he posted a 3.29 ERA in 27 appearances, all out of the bullpen.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Nate Pearson (61) Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Pearson didn’t finish his season strong, it would have been nice for the Astros if those stellar middle-to-late months of the season for Pearson had come with the team. He would have been a reliable piece out of the bullpen for the Astros that was shaky at times during the latter portions of the season.

With one more year left of control in 2027, it will be looked at as a what-could-have-been for Houston. They have a minor leaguer in Martin to fall back on, but the Astros may regret making the call to cut ties with Nate Pearson.